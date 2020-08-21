Scrubbing Away the Indian Way: Netizens Mock TV Show For Using Bathroom Scrubber to Revive Patient

An Indian television series has been spotted by the audience using a bizarre prop, apparently a bathroom scrubber, to resuscitate a patient in hospital.
The Bengali-language show on the television channel Zee TV featured a doctor geared in personal protective equipment placing the scrubbers on the patient’s chest to give him chest compressions while trying to revive him. However, eagle-eyed netizens were bright enough to spot the “Scotch Brite Bathroom Scrubber”.
Screenshots and snippets of the serial have gone viral on social media, triggering a laugh riot on Twitter.
I think that doctor scrubbed patient's chest hair with those to bring him back from coma. Such a genius.!— Sunil Naik (@sunilinaik33) August 20, 2020
August 21, 2020
Please start a medical training course for TV creatives... world needs to know some basics!!!! pic.twitter.com/2732DLuX3f— Dr. Shruti Sharma , MD (@real_drshruti) August 21, 2020
Netizens also spotted a monitor which showed the patient’s vitals as normal.
Looks like all reading are good still need scotch brite 🤣— Bhaskar (@Bhaskar8019) August 20, 2020
Who’s the director?? Hope he’s not the one belongs to Shaka 😂 pic.twitter.com/82BLLzgZUW
Look at the monitor, heart rate is 71 beats per minute, spo2 93% and respiratory rate 29 per minute. Doesnt even need CPR in the first place 🤦— Azhar (@afskash) August 20, 2020
The serial is known as "Krishnakoli" and the doctors are shown frantically trying to revive the patient by saying: “I cannot say anything about him, we’re trying our level best”.
Earlier, people ridiculed a Hindi soap for kissing scenes as the characters were wearing face shields and showing matching masks with sarees as a new fashion statement.
zee news to side mein karo yeh dekho Star plus pe serial ata hai saath #nibhana #saathiya ki #gopi bahu #Laptop #clean karti hui 😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂🤣😂😂😂🤦🤦🤦🤦 pic.twitter.com/Wb4p0qYdxr— Yugank Gupta (@yugank4) August 21, 2020
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - A Contemporary Guide to Safer Sex Practices pic.twitter.com/Xag9YDsE3m— Popodom (@prawncream) July 15, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)