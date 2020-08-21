Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot by Tory Lanez

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion confirmed in an Instagram video that she had been shot by Canadian rapper Tory Lanez in a July gunfire incident.
"Yes this n---a Tory shot me", Megan said. "You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lyin' and sh*t. Stop lyin'. Why lie?"
Okay @theestallion telling it all pic.twitter.com/rIpNn0pWlz— ✨Gold Digger of the Year✨ (@Draggin_AWagon) August 21, 2020
The incident occurred on 12 July in the Hollywood Hills. According to Megan, she was in an SUV with Lanez and two other people, when a heated argument broke out. The rapper said she exited the vehicle to stop the quarrel, but was shot by Lanez, who was still in the car.
Lanez was arrested and charged with a felony, but later released on $35,000 bail. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office is now considering whether to file assault charges against him. The rapper, however, hasn't commented on the incident, or on Megan Thee Stallion's accusations.
