05:27 GMT21 August 2020
    French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives at Fort de Bregancon, in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France, on August 20, 2020.

    Namaste is the New Hello: Watch Merkel, Macron Greet Each Other in Indian Style

    Viral
    by
    As people around the world limp back to their regular lives after months of lockdown, coronavirus cases and deaths continue to surge, making wearing masks and avoiding handshakes and hugs part of a new social distancing norm in order to avoid catching the virus.

    French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Fort de Brégançon by bowing with folded hands, which is an Indian style of greeting called Namaste. Merkel reciprocated the gesture and greeted Macron and his wife Brigitte with a Namaste too. 

    Netizens believe Namaste is after all the safest and most hygienic way to greet each other in the age of the coronavirus.

    ​The two leaders met at the French president's summer residence, Fort de Brégançon, located in southern France. The EU leaders discussed the coronavirus pandemic, post-election unrest in Belarus, and growing tensions with Turkey during their rendezvous.

    Since the outbreak of the pandemic several world leaders have resorted to the traditional Indian style of greeting as people avoid handshakes due to the virus. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on his visit to China was also seen being greeted with a Namaste.

    ​Other world leaders to have adopted the Indian way of greeting are US President Donald Trump, the UK’s Prince Charles, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu even appealed to Israelis to adopt the Indian way of greeting to mitigate the spread of the virus. 

    The Israeli PM said: "Just avoid shaking hands as I do. You can try to implement the Indian system of Namaste or say another word like shalom, but find a way, any way of not shaking hands".

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi even mentioned the Namaste going global during his address at the India Global Week 2020. Doctors have said the virus spreads through contact with droplets, which can further spread by coming into contact with an infected person. 

    Globally, the number of coronavirus cases has reached 22,678,483, with 792,708 deaths, as per data from John Hopkins University. The US, Brazil, and India remain the worst-hit countries in the world.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
