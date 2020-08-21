New K-Pop Idols Generation: Rookie Group MCND Goes NANANA in New MV

Promising K-pop group MCND (that goes for Music Creates New Dream), managed by TOP Media presented to the audience a new MV alongside their 1st mini-album named 'Earth Age'. The concept of the album is the story of five members of MCND — Castle J, Bic, Minjae, Huijun and Win, who arrived from a planet called "Kepler-1649c" to perform for the people of Earth.
They debuted on February 27, 2020, with the mini-album ‘Into the Ice Age’. Prior to their debut, they released the digital single ‘Top Gang’ on January 2, 2020, and amazed the audience with powerful performances and strong vocal and rapping skills right from the start. Immediately they gained popularity among K-pop lovers from all over the world and got 155,000 followers on international music streaming service Spotify, which is the highest number among K-pop acts that have debuted since the beginning of 2020.
The passionate debutantes were awarded the Rookie of the Year Award at the 2020 Soribada Awards, which proves their talents.
Gems (the official name of the fandom) are supporting their precious boys with kind words in SNS
earth age will be my first mcnd comeback 😭 pic.twitter.com/YW7fwN54W4— 𝐠𝐢𝐨 ☄️🌏 (@MinjaeMilk) August 16, 2020
i feel so proud and respect them even more. they always give out the best of the best every comeback and they keep on being the better version of themselves. mcnd thank you for your handwork.#MCND컴백기대되는사람_nanana#MCND_nanana #MCND #EARTH_AGE #nanana @McndOfficial_ pic.twitter.com/vPc38bp7of— 🛸 caelan (@nohbic) August 20, 2020
Play. Repeat. Again.#MCND#MCND_comeback— Mayu (@Mayu76985296) August 20, 2020
Oh nananaaaaaa 🎼🎧🔥 https://t.co/tcKIf9FMED
DAMN MCND KILLED IT W THIS COMEBACK pic.twitter.com/eg1E211LzZ— jess ☾🦋💫 luvs emma (@wonpilskeytar) August 20, 2020
THEY REALLY WORK HARD FOR THIS COMEBACK SO NOW WE NEED TO KEEP STREAMING NANANA . THIS IS HOW WE APPRECIATE THEIR HARDWORKING !!!! @McndOfficial_ #MCND #MCND_nanana https://t.co/Pu7pzRuz8w— cherry 🐻 (@minjaeberry) August 20, 2020
