Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan Gets Roasted for ‘Breaking Up’ with Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi (Sputnik): The mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput on 14 June was attributed to depression initially and triggered a debate around nepotism in Bollywood, with some from the industry claiming that the toxic work culture pushed the actor over the edge.

Deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel Haokip has added another twist to the controversy surrounding his death by revealing he was in love with actress Sara Ali Khan. She wonders if Sara ended the relationship with him due to pressure from "Bollywood Mafia".

Actress Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has come at the receiving end with the revelation.

Fans of Sushant, who have been demanded a fair probe into his death, are brutally trolling Sara on Twitter and targetted her for fuelling nepotism in the industry.

​Samuel in an Instagram post today said Sara and Sushant ‘were totally in love’ and ‘inseparable’ during the promotions of their film, Kedarnath. He pointed at pressure from Bollywood Mafia, which could have instigated Sara to break up with Sushant.

Several netizens on Twitter shared pictures of Sara and Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting suicide in the case. Sushant and Sara worked in the 2018 release "Kedarnath".

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been blaming nepotism for Sushant's death, took to Twitter to claim that Sushant and Sara were in a relationship and targeted Sara for dumping Sushant.

The 34-year-old actor, Sushant, was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on 14 June. His death was officially ruled a suicide, as the actor was reportedly battling depression.

India's top investigation agency Central Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the case on allegations by Sushant's father that Rhea abetted the suicide of his son, and economic intelligence agency Enforcement Directorate is probing the money laundering angle in the case.