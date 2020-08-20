Register
    X-Rated Site OnlyFans 'Crashes Briefly' After Ex-Disney Star Bella Thorne Launches Her Page

    The website with X-rated content offers a subscription for Bella Thorne’s custom videos and direct messages for $20 a month, with a 6-month discounted offer costing avid viewers $102.

    Former Disney child star Bella Thorne, who last year dipped her toes in directing movies for Pornhub, has joined X-rated website OnlyFans with a saucy bio line stating "I'm your b**ch".

    The 22-year-old already-not-so-budding entrepreneur and actress announced her intention in a sultry social media video, teasing fans with an array of barely-there bikinies and sparkling diamonds, to the sounds of one of her own songs.

    The subscription on OnlyFans, which provides content too spicy for conventional social networks, costs $102 for half a year but there is no certainty as to what exactly Bella is offering. Formally, for a $20 a month subscription, Bella's army of fans can get access to custom videos, DMs, and exclusive pay-per-view video sessions.

    Also, they are no less welcome to buy the famously red-haired "My Own Worst Enemy" star a gift from her wish list: it includes anything from a hammock or Christmas inflatables to a $99.99 dog bed.

    The site crashed "briefly" as soon as the actress launched her page, according to Page Six.

    The former Disney Channel star, who in 2014-2015 appeared in ensemble comedies like "Blended" and "The Duff", returned to the small screen on Freeform's "Famous In Love", where she played an ordinary college student entering the glamorous world of show business after auditioning for the starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster.

    Thorne has since moved on to edgier cinematic projects like the gory teen film "Assassination Nation", and the horror comedy "The Babysitter", as well as flirted with the adult film domain. In 2019, Pornhub released her erotic film "Her & Him", with the young director grabbing a Vision Award at the second annual Pornhub Awards for the movie.

