Australians Panic After Seeing 'UFOs' in Sky Over Sydney - Video

For years, people in Australia have been reporting seeing alleged unidentified flying objects and mysterious bright lights in the sky, prompting theories about aliens - but these almost always have a pretty simple explanation.

Residents in New South Wales were shocked to see strange lights that appeared to be unidentified flying objects (UFOs) on the morning of 19 August over Sydney, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the report, numerous witnesses described the objects as "a slow-moving line of satellites or something else" that were allegedly "marching through the sky".

A video of the alleged UFO has been published on Twitter, showing a white object slowly going over the sky.

​As the residents continued to panic or joke about an "alien invasion", the mystery was solved, as the objects turned out to be satellites.

Space expert Dr Brad Tucker told The Daily Telegraph satellites can be seen from Earth in the early hours of the day or after sunset, explaining that "the lower they start and the closer to earth, the brighter they are".

On 7 August, the first stage of the Falcon-9 carrier rocket, launched overnight with satellites for the Starlink system from the spaceport at Cape Canaveral, successfully landed on a floating platform in the Atlantic Ocean. The platform is located about 400 kilometres (249 miles) off the coast of the United States and is called "Of Course I Still Love You". The successful landing of the first stage will allow it to be reused.

More Starlink satellites are set to be put into orbit at altitudes from 328 to 580 kilometres, with the next one having been tentatively scheduled for or after 23 October.