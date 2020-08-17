Register
14:30 GMT17 August 2020
    Actress Amber Heard arrives at the High Court in London on 27 July 2020.

    Head Covered But No Bra: Amber Heard Under Fire for 'Disrespectful' Look During Turkish Mosque Visit

    US actress and Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard has been embroiled in a legal battle with her former husband who accuses her of lying about being a victim of domestic abuse during their marriage. These allegations against the Pirates of the Caribbean star and some of Heard's past actions and words appear to have earned her a real club of haters.

    Amber Heard had to defend herself on Twitter after numerous social media users accused her of being disrespectful towards Muslim culture, following the actress sharing a photo during her visit to a Turkish mosque where she appeared to be braless.

    View this post on Instagram

    Spent the day wandering around the magic of Istanbul’s mosques and couldn’t be more in love with this gorgeous city...

    A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on

    The pics, which seem to have been deleted and then uploaded again to her Instagram feed and stories, showed the Rum Diary star posing in one of Istanbul’s sacred places while wearing a red head scarf above a light-coloured blouse and top that displayed her braless breasts. The photos outraged some social media users who rushed to share them on other platforms, including Twitter, while accusing the 34-year-old actress of being unaware of "the meaning of respect".

    "Oh, she's so respectful right?", one user grudged. "At a religious ground showing off her breasts in a see-through blouse... she'll put a scarf over her head, but a bra? Nah...This pic sums up how fake and phoney #AmberHeard really is".

    However, after one outlet reported about the resentment Heard's appearance inspired, the actress hit back at the media and haters with a ringing tweet: "Nope. Apparently whoever paid 4 this to b 'written' wasnt paid enough".

    But this response only agitated the public even more, with many slamming Johnny Depp's ex-wife for failing to apologise for her actions and not feeling remorse for her "disrespectful" outfit.

    "Never seen her apologising to anyone, tbh. She always come up with an excuse, and it's not an appropriate and polite accuse, it’s always 'i'm-better-than-you-so-don’t-ever-criticise-me’ excuse", one person wrote.

    Heard's trip to Istanbul follows her appearance at London's Royal Courts of Justice, where her ex-spouse is suing The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN) for calling him a "wife beater" in a 2018 article, while citing "overwhelming evidence" that he abused the actress during their brief marriage. Depp is set to win £350,000 in damages by proving that he has never assaulted the starlet and was rather the victim in their relationship.

    Actor Amber Heard arrives at the High Court in London on 22 July 2020.
    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    Amber Heard arrives at the High Court in London on 22 July

    Over the three weeks of testimony by Heard, Depp, their current and former staffers and aides, the court has heard some shocking details about the couple's marriage, with the judgment expected to be delivered no earlier than late September. However, this libel trial is believed by some to be just a "dress rehearsal" before the real battle next January in the US. In their home country, Depp is suing Heard for a 2018 article for The Washington Post, where she described herself as being a victim of domestic abuse, although without naming the actor directly. The famous Captain Jack Sparrow still took these claims personally and now hopes to make Heard pay $50 million for her "false" allegations.

    Tags:
    libel, United Kingdom, Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, mosque, Istanbul, Turkey, United States
