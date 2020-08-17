Register
17 August 2020
    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump, the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, walk across the tarmac to board Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, Sunday, June 14, 2020

    Netizens Dubious as Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump 'Absolutely' Sending Kids Back to School

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Viral
    by
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown
    As parents face the difficult decision of whether to send their children to school for "in-person" education amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says children make up more than 7 percent of all coronavirus cases in the US, with the numbers "steadily increasing" from March to July.

    US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, White House adviser Jared Kushner have stated they are resolved to send their children back to school despite concerns being voiced that they could be exposed to the coronavirus.

    ​When questioned on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday if his children would be resuming "in-person education", Jared Kushner responded:

    "Absolutely".

    The American investor and real-estate developer who is a senior adviser to his father-in-law, President Trump made reference to cited lower risk of complications from COVID-19 for children.

    "Based on the data I have seen, I don't believe that that's a risk… Again, this virus impacts different people in different ways. We know a lot more now than we did", said Kushner.

    While omitting any specific data source to confirm his remarks, Jared Kushner claimed that children were six times more likely to die from the flu than the coronavirus.

    "Our school is not opening up five days a week, I wish they were… But we absolutely will be sending our kids back to school and I have no fear in doing so", said Ivanka Trump's husband.
    White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, walk to the White House after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, early Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, walk to the White House after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, early Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Washington.

    Netizens were dubious about the statement, with some suggesting the couple send their youngsters to a public school instead of a "cushie rich" one.

    ​Many social media users noted that the "jury was still out" on just how the coronavirus impacts children.

    ​As the global coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on, parents have been facing the option of either sending their children back to school, thus risking exposure to COVID-19, or continuing to keep them at home despite implied academic setbacks.

    Donald Trump has repeatedly called for schools to reopen.

    "The lower they are in age, the lower the risk… We have to remember that there's another side to this. Keeping them out of school and keeping work closed is causing death also. Economic harm, but it’s causing death for different reasons, but death. Probably more death", Trump said at a news briefing in the White House on 30 July.

    This comes as health experts say children - about 22 percent of the country's population – account for over 7 percent of all coronavirus cases in the US, with the number and rate of cases "steadily increasing" from March to July.

    The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the updated figures alongside guidance for pediatricians about how the virus affects children.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown

    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
