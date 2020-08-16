'Trash Me': Elon Musk Invites People to Vandalize His Wikipedia Page

The Wikipedia page of tech entrepreneur and SpaceX founder Elon Musk ended up being locked after witnessing a mass influx of people seeking to deface it.
This development comes after Musk himself, after musing on Twitter that "history is written by victors... except on Wikipedia”, then openly asked his social media audience to "trash" him there.
History is written by the victors … except on Wikipedia haha— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2020
Please trash me on Wikipedia, I’m begging you— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2020
His fans appeared quick to oblige him, with one of them editing Musk's page to describe the man as "piece of sh*t", jokingly adding that "all major wars, diseases and financial disasters of the last century can be directly attributed to Mr. Musk or one of his companies".
🤣🤣— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2020
Soon, however, social media users started complaining to Musk that they cannot fulfill his request due to his page being locked down.
No can do 😭😢They got your all locked down ⛓ 🔒 pic.twitter.com/GXokCHAUPm— Jim Hall 🚀✨ (@jhall) August 16, 2020
And some also suggested a different course of actions for Musk regarding Wikipedia.
elon you should buy wikipedia and then delete it.— Naman Pandey 🇮🇳 IND ❤️ #TeamBHARAT 👑 (@FLXR98) August 16, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)