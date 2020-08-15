'Something is Going On!': Trump Mocks 'Sleepy Joe' Biden's Treatment of Reporters

Once again branding Biden as "Sleepy Joe" and claiming that he "never takes questions", Trump also argued that "his reporters have zero drive".

With the 2020 election drawing near, US President Donald Trump has launched a fresh verbal jab against his Democratic rival Joe Biden, pointing to the latter's handling of feedback during a recent campaign event held by Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

In a tweet, Trump shared a video that appears to show press being rushed away during said event, with POTUS arguing that "Sleepy Joe never takes questions".

"Also, his reporters have zero drive. Why can’t my reporters behave like that?" Trump mused, adding that "something is going on!"

Very strange. Sleepy Joe never takes questions. Also, his reporters have zero drive. Why can’t my reporters behave like that? Something is going on! https://t.co/SQAq0KVUqw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2020

​Trump's remark elicited a somewhat mixed reaction among social media users, as while some proceeded to bash Biden, others seemed to reserve their mockery for the US president himself.

fact check: Joe Biden takes plenty of questions. step outside of your bubble, goofus — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 15, 2020

​According to Fox News, both Biden and Harris ended up facing a backlash over "not taking questions from the press", with journalists and commentators "on both sides of the aisle” presenting a "rare, unified condemnation of the candidates evading questions".

Second public appearance by Biden-Harris again consists of the candidates not taking any questions from the prsss. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 13, 2020

I get Biden + Harris not taking questions on the day of their debut, but today they also left without taking questions. When will they? Voters deserve answers to questions. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) August 13, 2020

Biden & Harris need to face questions - tough questions - from the media. This is not a coronation, even if some of the fawning coverage might lead you to believe otherwise. — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 13, 2020

"We keep pressing the Biden campaign. There needs to be more questions from reporters," CNN anchor Brianna Keilar reportedly said.