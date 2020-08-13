Skip It If Reptiles Make You Shudder: King Cobra Rescued From a House in India - Video

A video of a giant king cobra being rescued from a house in India's Uttarakhand will make you shudder. The deadliest of serpents, king cobras are also the longest of all venomous snakes and the most poisonous ones on the planet.
In the video, the forest department's rapid response team can be seen rescuing the snake coiled under a table. They hold its head with a stick and pick it up from the end to take it outside.
A #King Cobra rescued by Forest Department's Rapid Response Team from a house at Nainital! 🎥DFO Nainital. @moefcc @ndtv @CentralIfs @AnimalsWorId @Uttkhand_Forest @nature @Discovery @MadrasCrocBank @REPTILESMag @mygovindia @MygovU @uttarakhandpost @ndtvindia @ZeeNews @dodo @IUCN pic.twitter.com/kXWameDNzf— Akash Kumar Verma, IFS. (@verma_akash) August 11, 2020
