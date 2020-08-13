Which One is You? Doggos Show Two Kinds of People in Morning - Video

A video of two dogs working out on a treadmill is going viral on Twitter. The video with 106,000 views shows two dogs exercising differently, one with all the energy and the other with just one paw.
Two types of early morning risers 😌 pic.twitter.com/BSkjQAsAru— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 13, 2020
As per natizens, people are like either of the two dogs in the morning, some are hyperactive and others cannot even move. For some, they are slow before their morning coffee, and energetic with some caffeine intake. So which one can you relate to?
