Spectacular Perseid Meteor Shower Sparks Fireballs in Skies Over Ireland - Photos

A majestic sky show was witnessed in the skies over Ireland as sparkling shooting stars and fireballs were spotted by stunned residents.
Amazing shot of the night sky of the Perseid meteor shower down here in Glengarriff, all from a Mi8 mobile phone.#PerseidMeteorShower #Meteorshower #Ireland #WestCork pic.twitter.com/roTMf95stW— Theo Goyvaerts (@Theobane) August 12, 2020
The showers were also seen in Fenlands, eastern England, with a Twitter user saying he witnessed it after a three-hour wait.
A #Perseid meteor burns up among the stars of the constellation Pisces at 01:44 this morning above those big #Fen skies. It wasn't the best Perseid show; over 3 hours of imaging landed me 8 meteors, of which this was the best! 📷 pic.twitter.com/rMBdpjERqg— Paul Haworth (@paulhaworth) August 12, 2020
The meteor shower hit at 36 miles per second to produce a streak of light. However, strong moonlight can play a spoil sport for stargazers, obstructing the view. This year, the Perseid meteor shower peaked on 11 August.
Perseid meteor shower over the Curragh #photography #Nature #wildlife #Moon #blackandwhitephotography #wildlifephotography #hillofallen #naturephotography #naturebeauty #naturelovers # #photography #sunset #PerseidMeteorShower pic.twitter.com/3Tns8NH95r— Paul Dempsey (@PaulDemooore) August 11, 2020
Named after the Perseus constellation, Perseid space debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle has made many trips through the Solar System.
