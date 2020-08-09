Joe Biden's 'Running Mate' Joke Causes Stir on Social Media but Some Are Still Confused

Presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden is soon expected to announce his running mate, and Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy was really hoping that he would be the first one to report on the news after catching the ex-Vice president during his daily bike ride.

It looks like Fox News reporter Peter Doocy did not really get Joe Biden’s trolling, as a short clip of him approaching the presumptive Democratic candidate during a bike ride on Saturday went viral on social media.

Doocy asked a fast-approaching mask-wearing Biden whether he has already picked up a running mate for his presidential ticket and after getting a confident “yes” rushed to ask the politician “who is it?”.

“You!” Biden jokingly replied and rode forward while surrounded by his cycling buddies.

But for Doocy this was enough and he reported on Biden’s first reply as if it were a real scoop:

“So yeah, he did not know the follow-up was coming but he did answer with direct ‘yes, he has picked a running mate’”, the correspondent said.

​With the clip getting viral on social media, many found the seriousness behind Doocy’s report quite hilarious, even if Biden indeed has already picked up his VP.

Seems like he’s clearly doing a bit here? pic.twitter.com/bN8RXW99Ya — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) August 8, 2020

It’s kind of hilarious a network whose prime time hosts and contributors are continuously pushing that Biden is demented and unwell now have to show him riding a bike on a loop while answering questions. — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) August 8, 2020

He should call Fox News & say “This is Joe Biden, I’ve picked my running mate!” & they say “Who is it?” & he says “Joe” & they say “Joe who?” & he says “JOE MOMMA!!! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!” & then slam the phone down. — DG (@uagrad89) August 8, 2020

Congrats to Peter Doocey — Will Sommer (@willsommer) August 8, 2020

So, Biden says he's picked Steve Doucy to be his running mate. If that's not news I don't know what is. 😎 — Dave Andrews (@PopsandSunshine) August 8, 2020

Joe Biden and Peter Doocy obviously have a little bit of a history... — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) August 8, 2020

Biden campaign's national press secretary TJ Ducklo soon rushed to assure everybody on Twitter that the politician’s reply was “clearly a joke”.

“When Vice President Biden has made a decision on who his running mate will be, he will let the American people know. And I can confirm, it's not @pdoocy of @FoxNews”, the press secretary sarcastically explained.

Folks, this is clearly a joke. When Vice President Biden has made a decision on who his running mate will be, he will let the American people know. And can confirm, it's not @pdoocy of @FoxNews. https://t.co/iMfqMGepTE — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) August 8, 2020

Congrats on getting Fox News to beclown itself while running a clip of Biden vigorously exercising for its viewers. A+ work. — John Panzer (@jpanzer) August 8, 2020

Of course it is !! @foxnews doesn't have a sense of humor. So transparent. They are fools — Mary Benak (@mjbmab1) August 8, 2020

“He didn’t know the follow up was coming.” 😂 — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) August 8, 2020

Many, however, seemed more surprised by the fact that 77-year-old Biden was actually riding a bike – more so without a helmet – despite recent speculation about possible mental health issues and even reports he could be experiencing dementia. Some social media users joked about a possible bike ride challenge between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump as a part of the upcoming November battle.

Thanks for clearing this up. Based on Joe's cogitative lapses lately, people were getting worried he may not be able to remember who his VP pick is. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 8, 2020

He has a lot of people with him to make sure he doesn't get lost. Anyone can ride a bike. Having dementia doesn't effect riding a bike. But making sure someone else is in front so all he has to do is follow. Just like he would be doing if he was president. Following someone — Larry M Carroll (@LarryMCarroll2) August 9, 2020

Joe Biden can ride a bike, answer questions and wear a mask....at the same time. Compared to Trump...he’s an American Ninja Warrior. — Maria Dy (@DyMdillon) August 8, 2020

Please ask VP Biden to wear a bike helmet. We need his "melon" intact! — Deanna Weiss (@plscanushutup) August 8, 2020

Joe should challenge trump to a bike ride.



I’m not sure trump would be able to ride one without training wheels. — 🐘 Impeached Forever 45 🐘 (@trump_in_prison) August 8, 2020

I want to see Trump ride a bike — Mia Massicotte (@MiaMassicotte) August 8, 2020

Joe Biden is expected to confirm his Democratic Party nomination during the party’s national convention on 20 August. Many now expect that the presumptive candidate will announce his running mate prior to that, with possible candidates for the position including California Senator Kamala Harris and Obama’s former national security advisor Susan Rice.