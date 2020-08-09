Mugged by a Seagull? Meet Experienced Shoplifter Bird Tiptoeing its Way to Food - Video

In a hilarious video going viral on Twitter, a seagull has been caught shoplifting food. The video, with 1.1 million views, shows calm and composed seagull is tiptoeing its way to the food rack in a store. But the speed with which it runs away after taking away the item has netizens in splits.
note the casual entry and hurried exit— btw there's still a pandemic 💣 (@ziyatong) August 8, 2020
this is an experienced seagull shoplifter pic.twitter.com/WnIOkIsqfK
Reacting to the video, some netizens are sharing more videos of seagulls, well, being seagulls and snatching food.
The exact same thing happened here in Dublin! This seagull took a bit longer to build up the courage though 😂 pic.twitter.com/61EGhnbI01— Rachel Morgan (@rachelmrgn) August 8, 2020
Why is it I want to see what happens when they move the display what the seagull does then.... pic.twitter.com/Eg7zOj9deV— loristask (@loristask) August 8, 2020
Think we've all been mugged by a Seagull before? 😂 pic.twitter.com/EjXtUx2bIC— ⚡️ᴄʀᴀɪɢ⚡️ (@cb_038) August 8, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)