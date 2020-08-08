‘Joe Says Things Even People With Tourette’s Go – No’: Twitter ROFLs Over Robin Williams' Biden Set

Register
    Robin Williams, file photo.

    © AP Photo / Charles Sykes
    The late comedy legend discussed the presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee for president in his 2009 HBO special ‘Weapons of Self-Destruction’, five years before his untimely death in 2014.

    Social media users have briefly ‘resurrected’ the late Robin Williams, rediscovering a clip from a comedy special from over a decade ago in which the comedy great poked fun at then-Vice President Joe Biden’s propensity for gaffes.

    “We still have comedy though, we still have great comedy out there. There’s always rambling Joe Biden,” Williams said. “Joe says sh*t that even people with Tourette’s go - ‘No. No! What is going on?’”

    “Joe is like your uncle who’s on a new drug and hasn’t got the dosage right,” the comedian added. “’I’m proud to work with Barack America!’ - He’s not a superhero, you idiot, come here! ‘When FDR was on television – ‘There was no TV back then! Come here Joe, *zap* sit down.”

    Twitter users reposted the video hundreds of times, with some using it as a kind of guerilla campaign video against Biden and the Democrats, while others began posting it directly under Biden’s own tweets to get a rise out of his supporters.

    Others were surprised to learn that Biden’s gaffe-prone nature was not something new, or even pitched President Trump ideas for a new nickname for Biden, including Williams' “Rambling Joe Biden.”

    “Just when you think you couldn’t miss Robin Williams more…” actor James Woods wrote in a tweet accompanied by the video. Eric Trump, President Trump’s son, also retweeted the video, with the clip racking up over 800,000 views and tens of thousands of likes and retweets.

    Some users defended Biden and went on the offensive, posting a clip from a separate Williams special in which the comedian went after Trump, who was still just a business mogul at the time.

    “This is a man that plays Monopoly with real buildings. This is a scary man. And he owns all these beauty pageants – Miss America, Miss Universe. Isn’t that a bit like Michael Vick owning a series of pet stores?” Williams asked, referring to the infamous former NFL star who went to prison for nearly two years over his involvement in a dog fighting ring.

    “This is a man who said ‘My daughter is hot.’ Even people in Arkansas went ‘that’s f*cking wrong, that’s just way out of place,’” Robins continued, before comparing Trump’s hair to the facehugger monster from the Alien franchise.

    The Biden-related clip comes at an unfortunate time for the Democratic candidate’s campaign, which has been reeling from a series of disastrous interview segments in which the former vice president called Latinos very diverse “unlike the African-American community,” joked about black Americans ‘not being black’ if they didn’t vote for him instead of Trump, and asked a black reporter if he was a “junkie” who was high on coke after being questioned about whether has taken a cognitive test.

    Biden’s propensity for gaffes has followed him for much of his career, although the errors have taken a more serious turn in recent months as his Republican opponents and even some Democrats asked whether he is mentally fit to be president.

    Last month, Trump openly challenged Biden to take a cognitive test, saying he suspects that “something is going on” with the former vice president. “Honestly, he should take the test, in a way it’s an obligation,” the president suggested. “You have to be able to show this country that the person that we are picking as a leader is sharp.”

    Trump went on to boast about his own “amazing” score in a recent cognitive test, which he claimed he “aced.”

