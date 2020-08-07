'Couldn't Pump an Air Bed': Boris Johnson Savaged Online Over Recent Gym Visit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently paid a visit to a branch of a "low-cost fitness chain" called The Gym, in his South Ruislip constituency, with LBC News describing the move as part of his bid to "trim down Britain's waistlines".
While the gym staff reportedly showed Johnson how they are "keeping members safe" amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he was also seen "pressing dumbbells and testing the strength of his biceps on a preacher curl bench", with the media outlet noting that the prime minister's white shirt and grey tie "stood out among other gym-goers".
"The positive impact of exercise on mental and physical wellbeing cannot be underestimated and it was good to see our members tell the Prime Minister how great it was to be back in the gym", said The Gym Group CEO Richard Darwin. "We know the PM is on his own fitness journey and he's welcome to come back and exercise with us any time."
Boris Johnson has been pumping iron during a gym visit in west London as part of his bid to trim down Britain's waistlines https://t.co/SMYVscnsQC— LBC News (@LBCNews) August 6, 2020
First gym visit for 5 years, only to find this guy and his team in my way! @BorisJohnson taking the opportunity of reduced membership here pic.twitter.com/HAHUInocyD— Shaun Wills (@shaunwills) August 6, 2020
A number of social media users, however, did not seem particularly thrilled by Johnson's display, mocking his performance.
Looks like he's trying something new.....lifting a pram, bit by bit, up a London Tube escalator 🤔— Together🤝wecanbeawesome👍 (@TWecanbeawesome) August 6, 2020
Pumping methane more likely.— Paul Cuddeford (@Blindlemoncurd) August 6, 2020
He will hurt his wrists holding the bar on the wrong angles.😎— Mark Edward Davies (@Mark7Cantona) August 6, 2020
Ffs. My 83 yo mum could lift that pole with two steering wheels on it.— Annc (@Annc33080408) August 6, 2020
Pumping iron . He couldn't pump an air bed— cindy bindy (@cynthiascott69) August 6, 2020
Some also argued that Johnson's attire is probably not something one should wear while exercising.
LOL. Could've changed his shirt though.— GoF'UrSeLf (@WhoKnkws) August 6, 2020
In a white collard shirt? Yeah! Sure! We all know who believes this, don't we?— oh-oh (@Socketuning) August 6, 2020
Earlier this year, Johnson, who allegedly lost two stone after contracting coronavirus, declared that he had stopped taking a "libertarian" view on whether the government should intervene in the public fight against obesity.
