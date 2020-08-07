'Happy Bidding, Ya Filthy Animals': Mia Khalifa is Selling Her 'Porn' Glasses to Help Lebanon

Following a deadly explosion in Beirut on 4 August, Lebanese-born TV commentator and former adult film starlet Mia Khalifa has made a number of controversial statements on her social media accounts, including the one where she expressed her determination to “vote revolution” for the country in the wake of the blast.

Social media star Mia Khalifa, whose family moved to the United States from Lebanon in 2001, is auctioning off her “infamous” dark-framed Gucci glasses on eBay – the ones that are largely associated with her brief stint in the porn industry several years ago - to help Lebanon’s Red Cross, the former adult film actress announced on Twitter and Instagram.

Khalifa said that all proceeds from the bid will be donated to the charity, following Tuesday's devastating explosion in Lebanon’s capital that took lives of at least 137 people, according to the most recent estimates.

“I’m just trying to get creative with raising awareness...”, the model said explaining the move, adding in capital letters: “HAPPY BIDDING, YA FILTHY ANIMALS”.

The OG’s: The infamous MK glasses are on auction! 100% of proceeds will be donated to @RedCrossLebanon on IG live via wire transfer.



I’m just trying to get creative with raising awareness... #Beirut needs us all.



HAPPY BIDDING, YA FILTHY ANIMALS: https://t.co/VEHL7NSrcF pic.twitter.com/Ln2VbEWqQN — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 7, 2020

"Creeps are welcome, your money is just as green as ours!", she added on Instagram.

​The development might come as shocking to some, as Khalifa has made a number of attempts in recent months to distance herself from her porn past, while lashing out at the adult film company BangBros for still “promoting” her infamous “Hijab” clips. According to the Lebanese star, her participation in the porn industry back in 2014-2015 caused her severe emotional stress and even endangered her life. She kept calling upon porn platforms to stop “putting” her in “harm” and take the videos down.

However, so far BangBros has disputed many of Khalifa’s statements and accusations towards the company as “defamatory”, with many social media users noting that the stunner actually still benefits from her porn past and if she indeed wants to move on, the model should stop using her screen name “Khalifa”.

Khalifa’s bidding initiative also earned some critics, despite being directed at a good cause:

“Still profiting from the porn business then complains how porn business abused her. Makes sense”, one social media user wrote.

either way, still using her porn career to get money. take it how you wish. — anonymouseketeer (@DFSRobert) August 7, 2020

Can't believe a woman who tries to raise money for helping others is getting so much hate? Who cares how she get's the funds, by baking pancakes on the street or selling artifacts from a dark(er) past? Remember the Aussie bushfires? Remember @THENAKEDPHILAN1 ? #heroes #respect — Skyfixz (@SkyfixzRunner) August 7, 2020

Make another movie. Should raise a couple 100K in a day. — Pale Rider (@Pale_Rider7) August 7, 2020

​Khalifa starred wearing glasses in a number of porn clips, and they earned her some long-lasting associations, even prompting the former actress to write on her Twitter bio: “Are you even a brown girl with glasses if you haven’t been called 'Mia Khalifa'?”

At the time of writing the article, they were bidding at $11,400.00 price, significantly rising from initially stated $50.

Several thousand people were injured during the Tuesday blast in Beirut, which was caused by the unsafe storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate at the local port; around 300,000 people have been left homeless, according to the city’s governor. Following the explosion, Khalifa took to social media to express dissatisfaction with the governors of her country of birth and called for revolution in Lebanon.