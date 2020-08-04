Register
17:42 GMT04 August 2020
    'It is Cancelled AF': Netizens Lambast Amazon Over N-Word Being Used in Product Description

    Viral
    This is not the first time that the e-commerce giant has found itself in hot water over products that appear on its website. In 2010, the company drew a barrage of criticism after it became known that a paedophile guide book was available on its website. In recent years, the company has been criticised for selling other controversial products.

    Amazon has been lambasted by social media users after the n-word was used in the description of a product on its website. A pair of leather Florence Shakespeare brogues was available in several colours, one of which was described as "n***er brown". It seems that the news was first reported by British politician David Lammy, a member of the Labour Party, who urged the company to take down the advertisement.

    However, other social media users were less restrained in their reactions.

    ​Some people were so shocked by the offensive description that they initially believed that the report was fake news.

    ​Many called on the company to sack the employees responsible for overseeing the descriptions of products and wondered why a person would use an insulting word to describe a colour.

    ​Other users said that Amazon doesn’t care what products appear on the website as long as they bring in money.

    ​Still others suspected that the issue was the result of a bad translation and defended Amazon by saying that the individual seller should be blamed, not the company.

    ​The advertisement was removed from Amazon’s website shortly after the news was reported. However, British politician David Lammy was not satisfied and asked the company about the systems it uses to prevent offensive content from appearing on the website.

    ​This is not the first time that Amazon has found itself in hot water. The founder of the e-commerce giant, Jeff Bezos, once said that the company would sell "the good, the bad and the ugly". In 2010, the company almost found itself subject to a public boycott after it refused to take down a self-published book titled Pedophile’s Guide to Love and Pleasure, saying that taking the book off the website would mean the company is censoring products.

    In recent years, Amazon has been accused of selling neo-Nazi books and books promoting white supremacy, including one penned by an ex-leader of the Ku Klux Klan. This year, the company gave in to criticism and removed certain controversial books from its website. However, one can still buy books like SS Leadership Guide on Amazon.

    racism, Jeff Bezos, Amazon
