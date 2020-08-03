Register
03 August 2020
    Ellen DeGeneres attends the premiere of Netflix's Green Eggs and Ham at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 on Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Los Angeles

    Netizens Ask to #ReplaceEllen Amid Reports Ellen DeGeneres 'Wants Out' of Her Show Due to Scandals

    © AP Photo / Mark Von Holden
    Reports of a "toxic" atmosphere backstage as well as claims of racism and sexual misconduct have been hitting the show for months. While none of them have directly accused the star comedian, at least some have suggested that she was or should have been aware of the situation and ought to have stepped in.

    A new string of reports about the future of the award-winning The Ellen DeGeneres Show has suggested that not only does its star want "out of the show", but that another comedian, host of The Late Late Show on CBS James Corden, will be "replacing" her, according to Page Six and The Sun, citing anonymous "insiders". According to the reports, James Corden has always been seeking this position, but the deal itself is far from being considered done, as there are also other unnamed potential candidates.

    Whether or not the key position on The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be vacant is also an open question, as the host herself has not confirmed the Us Weekly report that cited an anonymous source as claiming that Ellen DeGeneres feels like a "target" because of her success and is considering leaving the show.

    "She is p*ssed that people have come forward to share these negative stories about her and feels betrayed. She knows she can be tough at times but believes she works hard and is extremely creative and that it’s a privilege to work for her and be around her", the source said.

    The reports of her potentially leaving the show, purportedly due to the massive backlash it has been facing in light of recent toxicity, racism, and sexual harassment accusations against the people behind it, have caused a stir on social media, with the hashtag #ReplaceEllen trending on Twitter on 3 August. Notably, the hashtag went viral despite the fact that most of the reports didn't even suggest that DeGeneres was herself involved in the misconducts in any capacity, although two sources accused her of turning a blind eye to the problems.

    The hashtag has brought together not only those who genuinely dislike the show's star, but also those who are ready to say "good riddance" to the show altogether.

    At the same time, there were few twitterians who were inspired by the possibility of James Corden taking up her mantle, with many instead suggesting "better" options - which not only included other comedians and prominent American figures…

    …but also, oddly enough, animals.

    Others found the hashtag #ReplaceEllen "stupid", arguing that DeGeneres "built" the show herself and that if she leaves, she should "take" it with her.

    The notion of Ellen DeGeneres being replaced couldn’t avoid touching on other sensitive issues, such as LGBTQ+ matters and racism, with some netizens turning the discussion into a debate on which racial or sexual minority the next show’s host should represent.

    At the same time, DeGeneres found support on social media from her hardcore fans, who stood up to support the star comedian and her right to stay on the show regardless of the scandals.

