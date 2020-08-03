Full Circle Rainbow: Spectacular Sun Halo Mesmerises People in India’s Tamil Nadu - Video

People in the coastal Indian town of Rameswaram were gobsmacked to witness a spectacular rainbow ring around the Sun on Monday. The rare sighting lasted for at least thirty minutes.
People have shared pictures and videos on Twitter of the rare spectacle, expressing feelings of hope for better days amid the COVID-19 gloom. The pictures and videos have sine gone viral on social media.
The people of #Rameswaram were treated to sky party today with a bright halo around the Sun. It lasted for almost 40 minutes. This rare occurrence must have inspired the #YoFos of Temple Town. And, #GuruKalam 🇮🇳 must be a happy man seeing the experiments of celestial labs🌹🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/1ZEAAned9k— Anantha Krishnan M 🇮🇳 (@writetake) August 3, 2020
This is the light of the— राjeev™ 🇮🇳🚩 (@RajeevTiwariIND) August 3, 2020
ending of tunnel of #COVID19 in India
🚩🙏
Few days back we enjoyed it at our place pic.twitter.com/BkvBsgSY9s— Yogesh Mandhani (@yogeshmandhani) August 3, 2020
#Sun #TamilNadu #India #DY365— DY365 (@DY365) August 3, 2020
Tamil Nadu: A bright 'Halo' around the sun was spotted in the sky around noon today in Rameswaram. Locals enjoyed the spectacle in the sky for more than half an hour. pic.twitter.com/sC9kZoukqz
Weather experts say a ring around the Sun or Moon could be a sign of rain in the region. The claim, however, is not 100 percent accurate. The unusual sight is caused by cirrus clouds. These cirrus clouds generally navigate into the area ahead of a storm.
