Watch Elephant Jump Out of Truck on Highway in India’s Tamil Nadu to Get Back Home

A video of an elephant in India trying to flee a truck is going viral on social media.
The clip posted by the Twitter handle, Iindu Makkal Katchi, a Hindu nationalist party in India’s Tamil Nadu, shows a truck carrying an elephant stop in the middle of the road. And, the elephant senses the opportunity to escape. It manages to push aside the wooden fence created on the truck and jumps off after struggling a bit. Soon, it starts walking away towards the same temple where it was allegedly being taken from.
This is how PETA India took away kanchi mutt elephants.— Indu Makkal Katchi ( Official ) (@Indumakalktchi) August 2, 2020
The elephant did not want to go, it jumped out of the truck, and the torture PETA did to take her away. @ShefVaidya pic.twitter.com/5cPRWFOS8O
