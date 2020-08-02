Register
02 August 2020
    This March 30, 2020 file photo, shows the empty Giza Pyramids and Sphinx complex on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in Egypt. In July, fearing further economic fallout, the government reopened much of society and welcomed hundreds of international tourists back to resorts, even as daily reported deaths exceeded 80. Restaurants and cafes are reopening with some continued restrictions, and masks have been mandated in public

    Twitter in Discussions as Elon Musk Receives Invitation to Visit Egypt to 'Check Out Tombs'

    © AP Photo / Nariman El-Mofty
    Viral
    Elon Musk has been the subject of controversy this weekend after he tweeted that the iconic structures in Giza, Egypt, were built by an otherworldly being - a narrative commonly repeated among conspiracy theorists.

    An Egyptian government official has invited Elon Musk to visit the iconic pyramids at Giza after the Tesla CEO suggested that the northern African country's famous structures were built by extraterrestrials

    The Tesla CEO and founder of Space X tweeted on Friday that he believed "aliens" were responsible for building the massive structures in Giza near Cairo.

    ​Despite Musk seemingly retracting the statement, Egypt's Minister of International Cooperation, Rania al-Mashat, invited the billionaire to "explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders".

    ​Reacting to Mashat's invitation, some Twitter users called for the Tesla CEO to be given first class treatment.

    Others made it a point to compare the historic success of ancient African and Egyptian civilisations.

    ​Some internet users, however, supported the alien construction theory or, at least, cast doubt on the historical record.

    ​Musk later tweeted a BBC article titled 'The Private Lives of the Pyramid-builders' which he described as a "sensible summary" for how the structures were built.

    The Tesla CEO has a long history of offering eccentric opinions, including other theories involving aliens and universal simulations.

    During an appearance on the Joe Rogan Podcast in 2018, in which he openly smoked marijuana with the host, Musk said that humanity is likely in a "simulation".

    "If you assume any rate of improvement at all, then games will be indistinguishable from reality, or civilization will end. One of those two things will occur", Musk mused. "I think, most likely — this is just about probability — there are many, many simulations. You might as well call them reality, or you could call them multiverse".

    Who Build the Pyramids?

    The question of how the pyramids were built has been a topic of discussion for archeologists and researchers for decades. In 2018, experts developed their understanding of how the Great Pyramid, the largest of the structures was built by Fourth Dynasty Egyptian pharaoh Khufu, some 4,500 years ago.

    Live Science reported that researchers from the French Institute for Oriental Archaeology in Cairo and the University of Liverpool in England discovered remnants of a well-preserved ramp system in the ancient Hatnub quarry in the Eastern Desert which would have made pulling the stone blocks which make up the structure possible.

    To move the gigantic alabaster stones up a slope likely required sleds, rope and an enormous amount of human power. Along the ramps' sides were two staircases that were lined with postholes said to be where ropes could be secured.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
