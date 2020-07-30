Alyssa Milano Mulls Possible Involvement of 'Trump's Gestapo' in Protester's Viral Arrest

American actress and political activist Alyssa Milano addressed a recent incident in the Manhattan borough of New York City involving the arrest of a protester by plainclothes officers.
Commenting on video of the incident, which has since gone viral, Milano tweeted: "it looks like #TrumpsGestapo kidnapping protestors".
She apologized for "putting out something that hasn’t been verified”, while arguing that it seemed important “to get out there", and asked if anyone could confirm "what's going on here", referring to the events depicted in the video.
CAN ANYONE CONFIRM WHATS GOING ON HERE?— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 28, 2020
It looks like #TrumpsGestapo kidnapping protestors. I’m sorry for putting out something that hasn’t been verified but this seems like it’s important to get out there.
Manhattan: East 25th Street & 2nd Ave pic.twitter.com/EhfP2hjR2N
Fox News described Milano's speculation as "incorrect", however, arguing that "Milano’s tweet implies she's under the impression that the officers were federal agents amid heightened sensitivity to protesters in Portland, being scooped up into unmarked cars", whereas the NYPD earlier announced that the protester was taken into custody by members of the Warrant Squad.
In response to Milano's tweet, many social media users criticized US President Donald Trump and law enforcement.
Looks like the Gestapo and Trump are doing what they do best. Commit crimes and get away with them without any punishment.— br0keb0i (@thebr0keb0i) July 28, 2020
Why must there be unmarked vehicles and unidentified enforcers now days? Why the secrecy? If enforcement is legit what are the enforcers afraid of? Looks like authoritarian type gov't tactics me. Trump's tyranny on full display around the country.— David Schurman (@DSchurman68) July 29, 2020
Vote all blue November 3rd.
Just another day in Trump America unfortunately— Maddison (@awesometransgrl) July 28, 2020
Some brought forth a more artistic depiction of "Trump's Gestapo" mentioned by the actress.
This is what’s actually going on:#TrumpGestapo— Jon Lion Fine Art 😷✊🏽 (@jonlionfineart2) July 29, 2020
Charcoal/pencil drawing pic.twitter.com/cCcGFDDEPC
Others, however, did not appear to see eye to eye with Milano on the issue.
Girl, it's called an arrest. They do that when you break the law. https://t.co/a2vvAhahmD— Sharon Black ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@SharonGBlack) July 29, 2020
update: NYPD arrested someone who was suspect of 5 separate assault charges— StanningForWoods (@woods_account) July 29, 2020
you were wrong again, Milano.
Great job NYPD !!!— Bobby Anderson (@bobbyandy2112) July 29, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)