Rihanna Opens Up About Feeling 'Like a Clown' at 2015 Met Gala

Rihanna said she felt like a "clown" at the Met Gala five years ago when she arrived at the venue and saw how other guests were dressed.
Speaking with Access TV on Wednesday, the 32-year-old singer recalled that she felt insecure in her extravagant dress and was afraid of getting out of the car on arrival because she realised that she had overdressed for the event.
"I remember being so scared to get out of that car because I felt like: ‘I’m doing too much...I was driving past the red carpet and I was just seeing, like, gowns, and I was like: ‘Oh my god, like, I’m a clown, people are going to laugh at me. This is like too much,’” Rihanna said in the interview.
According to Rihanna, she also was concerned about the size of the dress and the way she was going to step out of the car.
"The choreography of getting in the car and getting out, like, we had to choreograph it. Who sits at the doors? Where does the coat go? Where do I sit?" the singer recalled.
Rihanna said that she eventually decided to get off the car and step onto the red carpet, adding that she doesn’t "regret it". She also called the memes that emerged online and compared her outfit to an omelette "legendary".
