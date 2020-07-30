No, Not Finding Your Mate There! Cobra Crawls Into Man's Pants in India

A terrifying moment was captured on camera when a snake catcher tried to rescue Lovekesh Kumar after a cobra entered his pants.
Kumar from Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur was sleeping when a venomous snake slithered into his pants. Struck by horror, the man stood straight for four hours holding a pillar, reported the Hindi daily Hindustan.
A local snake catcher was alerted and arrived in the morning, freeing both the snake and Kumar, by cutting open his trousers.
cobra snake enters young man jeans pant while sleeping man stand for 7 hours holding a pillar at mirzapur up @susantananda3 pic.twitter.com/6t1KsIHeTO— Koushik Dutta (@MeMyselfkoushik) July 29, 2020
This is not the first time a snake has slithered into a man's pants. In February 2020, a snake emerged from the pants of a man who had been knocked unconscious after falling into a well in Uttar Pradesh.
