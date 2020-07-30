What About a Threesome With Bezos? Elon Musk Baffles Twitter as He Denies Being Bill Gates' Lover

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has recently fired some shots towards Tesla’s extravagant entrepreneur Elon Musk by slamming his comments about the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. It looks like SpaceX’s CEO did not wait too long to respond to the billionaire’s harsh remarks.

“The rumor that Bill Gates & I are lovers is completely untrue,” Elon Musk announced to his audience of 37 million on Twitter Thursday, generating a meme contest and a strong wave of responses from his followers, who were slightly surprised by his revelation, to say the least.

Really ? explain this !! pic.twitter.com/ez9j8BeRPF — Aditya Singh (@CryptooAdy) July 30, 2020

I don’t know man look at the way he gazes into your eyes 👀 pic.twitter.com/hP0RErywYI — Owen Sparks🌎 (@OwenSparks_) July 30, 2020

me right now pic.twitter.com/8BNWNIvdjX — Eva Fox 🦊💔🖤 (@EvaFoxU) July 30, 2020

Get yourself a lover who looks at you the same way Bill is looking at Elon.. 🚬 pic.twitter.com/ljZCczAlbd — Michelle Dorien (@michelledorien) July 30, 2020

thanks for putting that rumor to rest pic.twitter.com/eJqCxDpDM5 — ⬢42⬢ (@Capitalist1911) July 30, 2020

​“Something a liar would say,” one user rushed to comment.

​Musk’s remark was probably a sarcastic way to respond to the father of Microsoft’s early criticism of the Tesla’s CEO in relation to his statements on COVID-19. In an interview to CNBC on Tuesday, Gates referred to Musk’s corona-related rants as “outrageous” and expressed hope that the entrepreneur does not “confuse areas he’s not involved in too much”. This comes as Musk previously strongly criticised lockdown measures around the United States as “fascist”, while slamming restrictions on the opening of his Tesla factory. He also argued in April that American coronavirus-related death counts were misleading.

But for many, Musk’s tweet was little more than a new example of his extravagant behaviour on social media. As it was claimed earlier by reporters, the engineer actually did have a threesome with Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard and model Cara Delevingne at the actor’s home in Los Angeles while the two were still married. Musk recently brushed aside these rumours, but this new “revelation” in relation to 64-year-old Gates has also left people in doubt.

“So you’re saying the Gates, Musk, Bezos threesome rumour is a lie too now?!”, another social media user joked. Others, in the meantime, started looking for a romantic link between the Tesla designer and Jeffrey Epstein’s close associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently awaiting trial in relation to charges of grooming underage girls for the financier. As is always the cases with Musk’s social media posts, opportunities for memes and jokes just seem endless.

That only happened once, in a socially distanced way, on a Zoom call. — Pope of Muskanity🌹🥀 (@RationalEtienne) July 30, 2020