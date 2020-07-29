HVAC Company Touts Services to White House After Being Mistakenly Tagged by Trump

US President Donald Trump, while tweeting about the "not even watchable" Fox News network from Air Force One, happened to tag a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) company from Ohio. The firm quickly took advantage of the president's error.

An Ohio-based Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) company named Air Force One offered its services to the White House after being mistakenly tagged in President Donald Trump's tweet as 'Air Force One' - the presidential plane.

"As a family owned business, we don’t take sides in politics but we were flattered by the mention @realDonaldTrump. Unfortunately, HVAC techs don’t make great pilots but if this is an invitation to provide mechanical services in the White House or on Air Force One, we're all ears!", quipped the company's tweet.

The company went noted that their goal for "social media impressions" was "blown away" by Trump's mention, reiterating their readiness to provide service for the White House, or Air Force One.

​The HVAC account is no longer mentioned in Trump's original tweet in which he slammed Fox News for being "not even watchable" while noting that he was on Air Force One and flying to Texas.

​The screenshot of the original tweet, however, was widely shared in social media.

​Unintentional PR from a US president came to the HVAC company not long after Trump was lambasted for having a photo taken of him sitting in the Oval Office with a range of Goya food company products prominently displayed. POTUS was quickly criticized for promoting products, as netizens noted that the move, while not against the law, is frowned upon in federal ethics guidelines. Earlier, Goya saw backlash for voicing support for Trump's reelection campaign.