'I’m Surprised He Didn’t Cry': Netizens Mock Trump After He Laments That Nobody Likes Him

During a White House press briefing on 28 July, POTUS also defended the use of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, against the coronavirus. The World Health Organisation has said that the drug did not prove to be effective against the disease during trials. Trump claimed the medicine was rejected only because he had recommended its use.

US President Donald Trump is no stranger to sparking heated debate on social media, but this time it looks like he really outdid himself. Speaking to reporters during a White House briefing, the president lamented the fact that his approval rating is not as high as other members of the country’s coronavirus task force. "Nobody likes me. It can only be my personality. That’s all", the president said.

Trump lamenting Fauci's popularity, saying it's "sort of curious a man works for us with us very closely, Dr. Fauci, and Dr. Birx also highly thought of, and yet they're highly thought of but nobody likes me." pic.twitter.com/8lIT2dVbfL — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 28, 2020

​The statement caused a torrent of comments on social media, with users mocking the president.

i’m surprised the President of America didn’t start crying — Joey Tassone (@TassoneJoey) July 29, 2020

​Some netizens said they were surprised that the president didn’t know why he was no longer popular.

Bizarrely he doesn’t know the reason either 😂😂 — Oscar J (@OscarJ43943261) July 29, 2020

​Others decided to inform the president of his imperfections.

Well, the lying, the cheating, the name calling, the inability to listen or be open to advice, the ego, the disdain, the cheating tax payers, the alienating our allies... — Marie Nelligan (@TNKABTIT) July 29, 2020

Many netizens wrote that the POTUS should be more concerned with the US death toll from the coronavirus, which, according to Johns Hopkins University, at the time of writing stands at more than 149,000.

Almost 150,000 Americans are dead and the president is complaining that “nobody likes me.” Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/tLLC7rsxI2 — Voice of Reason (@RealJeffreyT) July 28, 2020

​Although the United States has the highest death toll, the mortality rate from the coronavirus in the country is significantly lower than in other epicentres. The US mortality rate is 3.3 percent, while in Britain and France it is 15 and 16 percent respectively.

Other social media users contended that Trump behaves like a spoiled baby.

Still other netizens disagreed with the president and said that many people like him.

​

Oh I think a lot of people love him That’s why he will win the election — Jean Castellano (@Castellan13Jean) July 29, 2020

​The development comes a day after Twitter deleted Trump’s post on the coronavirus in which a group of doctors touted hydroxychloroquine as a cure for COVID-19 and claimed that masks don’t stop the spread of the disease.