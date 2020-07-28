Gaming is Not a Crime: Hilarious Memes Flood Twitter Over Speculations of Ban on PUBG in India

The banning of gaming app PUBG is still just speculation but gamers are already worried and its loyal fans have taken to social media to express their feelings with rib-tickling memes and some of them are extremely hilarious.
#Chineseappbanned— Nitin Sharma (@NitinNs20975) July 27, 2020
After seeing that more apps are gonna ban by Indian govt.
Le pubg players: pic.twitter.com/bRvnwOiNt2
#chineseappbanned— M̷i̷g̷h̷t̷y̷ ̷T̷h̷o̷r̷ (@mrsohail_) July 27, 2020
Then 59 Chinese apps
Now 47 Chinese apps
And including #PUBG
Government to pubg players: pic.twitter.com/JMA8JCaH5b
250 more chinsese apps are to be examined it includes #pubg also #chineseappbanned— Divyam 🖤 (@Unluckyaff) July 27, 2020
Me to government :- pic.twitter.com/qVmF3NOJ3H
Govt planning to ban pubg with 59 Chinese app— dr.memer🖤 (@dr_meme1234) July 27, 2020
Pubg players right now: #ChineseAppsBanned pic.twitter.com/QQ9lyYcFCh
Many gamers have opted for Player's Unknown Battle Ground (PUBG) as a profession and make money by streaming online through YouTube. Now they fear losing out on their one source of income.
Memers are taking digs at the government that all those who were busy playing the game might now start asking for jobs once the game is banned.
When you think of banning PUBG but then you realize, What if they start asking for Jobs ! 🤣#Tencent #pubgban #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/2zf28YEAjo— Shubham Sartape (@ShubhamSartape) July 27, 2020
When you are planning to ban PUBG , then suddenly you realises what if youth ask for jobs after banning PUBG!!— Vishwajeet Deshmukh (@Vishwajeet24_) July 28, 2020
#pubgban pic.twitter.com/EDGbduWqiP
While gamers are already looking for Indian alternatives to the game, memers are speculating that Reliance Jio might come up with a more "desi" version.
I hope Ambani will launch Indian version of PUBG with the name PUBJIO or SUBG 😂😂 might be available on Jio phones too 😂#Tencent #PUBG #pubgban pic.twitter.com/DqL6Ics8Pj— Kiran Adigarla (@AdigarlaKiran) July 27, 2020
Waiting for the launch of JioPubg after government bans #PUBG #pubgban pic.twitter.com/NNKohuNnMD— Aryan Chakraborty (@_desilannister) July 28, 2020
PUBG, which has 10-15 million daily active users and 30-40 million monthly users in India, was developed by Irishman Brendan Greene and designed and developed by South Korean company Bluehole.
The mobile version of the game has been developed by Chinese company Chinese Tencent, which holds 10% stakes in Bluhole.
India banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok last month. As many as 47 more apps were banned last week and the government is looking over another 250 apps for security threats. The move comes as India and China have been in a border standoff along the 4,057-km Line of Actual Control since the last week of April.
Meanwhile, in neighbouring Pakistan, the government has already banned the gaming app and gamers have flooded social media with tweets, using the hashtag #ImranKhanPUBGKholo. The government banned the online multiplayer game stating that it was addictive and poses a threat to the mental well-being of young people.
