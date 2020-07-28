Register
07:53 GMT28 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The logos of mobile apps, Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Netflix, are displayed on a screen in this illustration picture taken 3 December 2019.

    Gaming is Not a Crime: Hilarious Memes Flood Twitter Over Speculations of Ban on PUBG in India

    © REUTERS / Regis Duvignau
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/16/1079956376_0:321:2836:1917_1200x675_80_0_0_8178175cb302be47cba1bd1e378ef654.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/202007281079998530-gaming-is-not-a-crime-hilarious-memes-flood-twitter-over-speculations-of-ban-on-pubg-in-india/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian government last month banned 59 Chinese apps over security concerns. The government has issued a list of 250 apps which might be banned in the near future over the same reasons. After the TikTokers, it is the gamers who are going to be hit hard with the ban as the list includes PubG.

    The banning of gaming app PUBG is still just speculation but gamers are already worried and its loyal fans have taken to social media to express their feelings with rib-tickling memes and some of them are extremely hilarious.

    ​Many gamers have opted for Player's Unknown Battle Ground (PUBG) as a profession and make money by streaming online through YouTube. Now they fear losing out on their one source of income.

    Memers are taking digs at the government that all those who were busy playing the game might now start asking for jobs once the game is banned.

    While gamers are already looking for Indian alternatives to the game, memers are speculating that Reliance Jio might come up with a more "desi" version.

    ​PUBG, which has 10-15 million daily active users and 30-40 million monthly users in India, was developed by Irishman Brendan Greene and designed and developed by South Korean company Bluehole.

    The mobile version of the game has been developed by Chinese company Chinese Tencent, which holds 10% stakes in Bluhole.

    India banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok last month. As many as 47 more apps were banned last week and the government is looking over another 250 apps for security threats. The move comes as India and China have been in a border standoff along the 4,057-km Line of Actual Control since the last week of April.

    Meanwhile, in neighbouring Pakistan, the government has already banned the gaming app and gamers have flooded social media with tweets, using the hashtag #ImranKhanPUBGKholo. The government banned the online multiplayer game stating that it was addictive and poses a threat to the mental well-being of young people.

    Related:

    Banning 59 Apps 'A Digital Strike' on China, India's Information and Technology Minister Says
    India Sends Questionnaire to 59 Banned Chinese Apps Seeking Info on Data Collection Means
    India Issues Ban on 47 More Chinese Apps Amid Heightened Border Tensions
    Tags:
    Meme, Viral, tweet, gaming, PUBG, ban, application, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    First-Place Foolishness
    First-Place Foolishness
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse