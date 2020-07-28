Gaming is Not a Crime: Hilarious Memes Flood Twitter Over Speculations of Ban on PUBG in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian government last month banned 59 Chinese apps over security concerns. The government has issued a list of 250 apps which might be banned in the near future over the same reasons. After the TikTokers, it is the gamers who are going to be hit hard with the ban as the list includes PubG.

The banning of gaming app PUBG is still just speculation but gamers are already worried and its loyal fans have taken to social media to express their feelings with rib-tickling memes and some of them are extremely hilarious.

#Chineseappbanned

After seeing that more apps are gonna ban by Indian govt.



Le pubg players: pic.twitter.com/bRvnwOiNt2 — Nitin Sharma (@NitinNs20975) July 27, 2020

#chineseappbanned

Then 59 Chinese apps

Now 47 Chinese apps

And including #PUBG

.

Government to pubg players: pic.twitter.com/JMA8JCaH5b — M̷i̷g̷h̷t̷y̷ ̷T̷h̷o̷r̷ (@mrsohail_) July 27, 2020

250 more chinsese apps are to be examined it includes #pubg also #chineseappbanned



Me to government :- pic.twitter.com/qVmF3NOJ3H — Divyam 🖤 (@Unluckyaff) July 27, 2020

​

Govt planning to ban pubg with 59 Chinese app

.

Pubg players right now: #ChineseAppsBanned pic.twitter.com/QQ9lyYcFCh — dr.memer🖤 (@dr_meme1234) July 27, 2020

​Many gamers have opted for Player's Unknown Battle Ground (PUBG) as a profession and make money by streaming online through YouTube. Now they fear losing out on their one source of income.

Memers are taking digs at the government that all those who were busy playing the game might now start asking for jobs once the game is banned.

When you think of banning PUBG but then you realize, What if they start asking for Jobs ! 🤣#Tencent #pubgban #PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/2zf28YEAjo — Shubham Sartape (@ShubhamSartape) July 27, 2020

When you are planning to ban PUBG , then suddenly you realises what if youth ask for jobs after banning PUBG!!



#pubgban pic.twitter.com/EDGbduWqiP — Vishwajeet Deshmukh (@Vishwajeet24_) July 28, 2020

While gamers are already looking for Indian alternatives to the game, memers are speculating that Reliance Jio might come up with a more "desi" version.

I hope Ambani will launch Indian version of PUBG with the name PUBJIO or SUBG 😂😂 might be available on Jio phones too 😂#Tencent #PUBG #pubgban pic.twitter.com/DqL6Ics8Pj — Kiran Adigarla (@AdigarlaKiran) July 27, 2020

Waiting for the launch of JioPubg after government bans #PUBG #pubgban pic.twitter.com/NNKohuNnMD — Aryan Chakraborty (@_desilannister) July 28, 2020

​PUBG, which has 10-15 million daily active users and 30-40 million monthly users in India, was developed by Irishman Brendan Greene and designed and developed by South Korean company Bluehole.

The mobile version of the game has been developed by Chinese company Chinese Tencent, which holds 10% stakes in Bluhole.

India banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok last month. As many as 47 more apps were banned last week and the government is looking over another 250 apps for security threats. The move comes as India and China have been in a border standoff along the 4,057-km Line of Actual Control since the last week of April.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Pakistan, the government has already banned the gaming app and gamers have flooded social media with tweets, using the hashtag #ImranKhanPUBGKholo. The government banned the online multiplayer game stating that it was addictive and poses a threat to the mental well-being of young people.