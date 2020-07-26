Don’t Embarrass Me in Front of Humans: Video of Public Couple Fight Between Lions Goes Viral

In a wildlife video comparable to a husband-wife argument, a lion and a lioness in India’s Gir Forest have been caught on camera fighting each other. The footage has taken the Internet by storm.
The video shows the lion and a lioness trying to overpower each other with mighty roars, but without inflicting meaning much harm.
The Royal affair captured in Gir forest by @zubinashara. Headphone recommended. pic.twitter.com/TgCfRP07rT— Wild India (@WildIndia1) July 26, 2020
Captured by wildlife photographer Zubin Ashara and titled “The Royal Affair”, the 22-second video clip has garnered thousands of views and likes on various social media platforms, inviting hilarious comments and observations.
He is like, don't embarrass me in front of all these people.— Shandilya Mayank Mishra (@UdhteParinde) July 26, 2020
Plot twist: the lioness kept roaring for 8 hours straight once the camera subsided.— Urshita Saxena (@UrshitaSaxena) July 26, 2020
There is no difference between human and animals when Gender matters and its behaving— @sonyjamesv (@sonyjamesv) July 26, 2020
It was your turn to do the cooking... No I signed up only for washing the dishes— dsrihari (@dsrihari) July 26, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)