Evo Morales Spots 'Another Proof' of Bolivian Coup's Lithium Angle in Elon Musk's Tweet

It appears that tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has managed to stir up quite a storm online with a tweet that makes reference to the recent coup in Bolivia, with the South American country's ousted head of state Evo Morales himself reacting to it.

When one social media user argued that “the US government organizing a coup against Evo Morales in Bolivia so you could obtain the lithium there”, and that “wasn't in the best interest of people”, the SpaceX founder's response was prompt and frank.

"We will coup whoever we want! Deal with it", Musk wrote, adding that "we get our lithium from Australia."

We will coup whoever we want! Deal with it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

​His message evoked a largely negative response on social media, with many netizens bashing Musk after seemingly not appreciating his rhetoric.

It's like you *want* to be guillotined — Abolish the police (@AmyDentata) July 25, 2020

if some day you are punished for your crimes against humanity, just know that it could never equal the violence you've inflicted — Abolition Is A Presence (@jaybeware) July 25, 2020

Evo Morales himself took note of the development, tweeting that Musk's statement is “another proof that the coup was due to Bolivian lithium”, adding that “we will always defend our resources!”

.@elonmusk, dueño de la fábrica más grande de autos eléctricos, dice sobre el golpe de Estado en #Bolivia: “Nosotros golpearemos a quien queramos”.

Otra prueba más de que el golpe fue por el litio boliviano; y dos masacres como saldo. ¡Defenderemos siempre nuestros recursos! pic.twitter.com/T0O1tReJaj — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) July 25, 2020

​And journalist Max Blumenthal remarked that Musk "practically takes credit for the Bolivian lithium coup".

“Renewable” energy kingpin Elon Musk practically takes credit for the Bolivian lithium coup just months after planning a meeting with Bolsonaro ahead of a Tesla factory in lithium rich Brazil https://t.co/PcizH4pLfQ https://t.co/7kTrA7fPsV pic.twitter.com/zaVqte1KHW — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) July 25, 2020

​Some, however, expressed the hope that Musk was just being sarcastic.