14:06 GMT25 July 2020
    In this 21 April 2015 file photo, Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the TIME 100 Gala in New York. Kardashian and West are expecting a baby boy, the reality TV star's spokesperson confirmed on 22 June 2015.

    Kanye West Reportedly Refuses to See Kim Kardashian After Announcing His Divorce Plans

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
    American rapper and self-proclaimed “presidential runner” Kanye West made his fans worry this week after he revealed in a now-deleted Twitter post that he was trying to divorce his wife of six years Kim Kardashian, apparently hinting at her infidelity. This happened just shortly after his emotional campaign address in South Carolina.

    Kanye West refused to see his wife Kim Kardashian on at least two occasions as she flew to visit him in his Wyoming ranch, sources told TMZ. The “Jesus is King” rapper reportedly was not very receptive to his wife’s attempts to discuss his mental health, as she explained his recent mood swings and controversial statement by a battle with bi-polar disorder.

    There was “very little communication” between the couple, who tied the knot in 2014 after West’s emotional rally in South Carolina, insiders said, as the rapper is currently trying to catch the last ride in the 2020 US presidential race. During the campaign event, West wept several times as he shared deeply personal details about his marriage, including his revelation about plans to abort the couple’s daughter North.

    Just shortly after the South Carolina gathering, West went on two separate Twitter rants, where he accused his wife Kim Kardashian and her family of trying to involuntarily commit him to medical observation. He also revealed on Monday night, to the shock of many, that he was trying to divorce the mother of his four children Kim following an alleged affair with Meek Mill, something they both denied.

    These emotional and slightly inconsistent posts have now been deleted from West’s Twitter feed.

    Kim Kardashian soon addressed these messages by saying that despite of her husband’s mental illness the family was “powerless”.

    "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try," she posted on Instagram stories.  

    Following reports that the rapper was unwilling to communicate with his wife and dismissed her attempts to see him, netizens joined ranks to discuss the fate of the couple’s four young children, North, 7,  Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and one-year-old Psalm. Some even insisted that Kim actually did not need West’s permission to enter his ranch, as the two have a lot of common property in possession, and wished her to stay strong during her husband’s apparent mental breakdown.

    A vocal supporter of Donald Trump in the past, West announced his presidential bid this month, saying that he'd become disappointed with the US President and will be now running under the banner of “The Birthday Party”, even though he has already missed deadlines to appear on the ballot in several states.  

    Kanye West, Kim Kardashian
