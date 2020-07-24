Indian Grandma, 75, Shows Off her Incredible Martial Arts Skills to Survive Lockdown: Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world, a lot of people have come under financial strain. Left with little choice of income, some people are resorting to extreme measures to feed their families, even as the Indian government has started the process of reopening several sectors to revive the economy.

A video clip of a 75-year-old woman performing Martial Arts skills using wooden sticks on the streets of India's Pune city is going viral on social media.

According to reports, the woman had to perform the skills in order to sustain herself amid the coronavirus lockdown.

In the video, she can be seen wearing a mask and juggling with two sticks like any master practitioner. After performing the skills, she is seen pleading to passersby for alms while pointing to her stomach to indicate her hunger.

लठैत दादी की जय हो, कई के पसीने छुड़ा देगी 😀🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UpeLpPkirY — Dadi Chandro Tomar (@realshooterdadi) July 24, 2020

​

The video has evoked over 1.3 million views after which several people, including Bollywood stars, came forward to help the old lady.

Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country some self defence techniques . https://t.co/Z8IJp1XaEV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 24, 2020

​Thank you so much -we have connected with this inspiring warrior Aaji Maa - incredible story. https://t.co/RuCfoZIi7M

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 23, 2020

​