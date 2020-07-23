'No Sympathy for Her Victims?': New Ad Savages Trump Over His Well-Wishing to Ghislaine Maxwell

While some social media users praised the ad and criticized Trump, others wondered aloud what might befall Ghislaine Maxwell in the future.

US President Donald Trump has become a target of a new online ad launched by a group called "Republican Voters Against Trump", that slams him over a remark he made this week regarding Ghislaine Maxwell, former associate of the late Jeffrey Epstein, disgraced financier and convicted sex offender.

"I just wish her well, frankly", the US president said during a news conference on 21 July, when asked about Maxwell.

"You wish her well? No sympathy for Maxwell’s victims? No sympathy for young girls who were molested by powerful people?" the ad's narrator inquires.

"I guess this shouldn’t be a surprise", the narrator then says as the ad shows footage of Trump and Epstein conversing.

Many social media users praised the ad and criticized Trump over his statement.

Oh very well done👏👏👏! — allyson jaenson🌊🌊 (@JaensonAllyson) July 23, 2020

Play this on repeat in Red and Purple states. Great outing. We need your voice RVAT‼️💙 — RDMoon (@RDMoon12) July 23, 2020

He is such a sorry excuse for a human, really makes me physically ill to hear him say that. — Boilerjoe99 (@boilerjoe99) July 22, 2020

​Some even suggested that Ghislaine Maxwell has got "the goods" on a certain someone.

SHES GOT THE GOODS ON HIM AND HE KNOWS IT. pic.twitter.com/7cG7XMnKMd — HollyGrace (@JannerLovesYou) July 22, 2020

Thinking she has a Tape of him Too! — ALAN VANDEGRIFF (@AlanVandegriff) July 23, 2020

Come on everyone. She has the goods on him. — syoung (@syoung86710054) July 23, 2020

​And a number of people mused about what might befall Maxwell in the future.

I am putting odds on Ghislaine being found dead under suspicious circumstances or pardoned of all crimes before 2021 — Emily Kralj (@em_kat30) July 22, 2020

She's going to be murdered in prison. — Joan Greene (@joangreeneaz) July 23, 2020

As The Hill points out, earlier this month, the "Republican Voters Against Trump" launched another ad critical of Trump, calling upon Christian voters to "resist being used to justify things that Jesus would never justify."