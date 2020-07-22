Netizens Agog as Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity Seem to Disagree on Jeff Bezos' Fortune

A Fox News show on 21 July featured a somewhat awkward moment when hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity seemed to disagree on the subject of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' wealth.
According to the Daily Caller, the apparent disagreement took place during the hand-off, after Carlson finished speaking with The Spectator editor Chadwick Moore about the $13 billion Bezos "added to his net worth Monday".
"Now 20 years ago if that had happened, if a captain of industry had made $13 billion in a single day while the country got poorer, the Democratic Party would have something to say about it. Not anymore, because people getting rich are members of the Democratic Party", Carlson said.
Super awkward Tucker Carlson to Sean Hannity hand-off. Carlson’s last segment attacked Amazon and Jeff Bezos. Hannity says people can make money and provides goods and services, this is America. New populist right vs. free market conservatism in a nutshell https://t.co/eBI2vIwenG— Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) July 22, 2020
Yet as he handed things over to Hannity, the latter immediately proceeded to say that "people can make money" and that "they provide goods and services people want, need, and desire".
"That’s America. It’s called freedom, capitalism, uh, and as long as it’s honest, right? People decide", he said.
In response, many social media users proceeded to criticize both Hannity and Bezos.
Hannity is terrible and completely missed @TuckerCarlson point. His point was the hypocrisy of how economic inequality is a left talking point. But, they never mention Jeff Bezos amassing $13B in one day b/c he is a donor.— Unidentified Stormtrooper (@NuttingAndrew) July 22, 2020
Bezos is making money at the expense of his workers. They are underpaid and receive no vacation or sick pay, so it is said. He also pays no tax, so it is said. Now this stinks and it is not or should not be America Mr. Hannity.— bettyedavis23@yahoo.com (@bettyedavis23y1) July 22, 2020
Hannity is jealous as hell of Tucker. Tucker has overtaken Hannity in viewership and popularity and Sean can’t stand it.— Right2Liberty (Same on Parler)🇺🇸 (@Right2Liberty) July 22, 2020
@TuckerCarlson 's expression was great 😂.— Eric Myers ❤️⏳🇺🇸 (@eericmyers) July 22, 2020
Apparently Hannity forgot about Amazon's government contracts and outsourced (child? slave? Both??) labor.
And some have also taken note of Carlson's reaction at Hannity's words.
July 22, 2020
Tucker's expression - priceless.— Phormer Phrog Phlyer (@wishbone80) July 22, 2020
Later, Hannity apologized on Twitter for "any misunderstanding to Tucker and the Fox audience", insisting that he supports "freedom and Capitalism", not “people taking advantage of a pandemic".
I apologize for any misunderstanding to Tucker and the Fox audience. I support freedom and Capitalism. Not people taking advantage of a pandemic. If I see such evidence I will obviously condemn it.— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 22, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)