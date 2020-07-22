Social Media Users Cross Swords to Choose #BestMuseumBum in Online Contest

When a Yorkshire museum suggested a #BestMuseumBum as a part of its “Curator Battle” online competition it probably did not expect such a strong response from galleries, museums and netizens from all over the world.
This cracking Roman marble statuette depicts an athlete at the peak of fitness! It may have decorated the town house of one of Eboracum’s wealthier residents. Has someone taken a bite out of this 🍑?
Art fans did not hesitate to share on Twitter pics of some of the most-captivating statues from behind - and some intriguing postures as well.
I still think this beauty from Museo Massimo alle Terme (Rome) is the #bestmuseumbum pic.twitter.com/6AOBaXbTFP— Nathalie (@spacedlaw) July 22, 2020
#BestMuseumBum The most saterday night fever at Uffizi Gallery in Firenze pic.twitter.com/zvbNJaSMEr— Ketty Le Cardonnel (@klecardonnel) July 21, 2020
The location and curator of this particular bum is a mystery, but I'm still submitting it for #BestMuseumBum because of its rock hard buns, and you can tell that the artist really wanted you to focus on them without any pointless distraction from other body parts pic.twitter.com/kPuXjywHIa— 𝙳𝚊𝚗 𝙻𝚎𝚟𝚢👾 (@MrDanLevy) July 22, 2020
Whilst the cast of Michelangelo’s David caused quite the stir because of his very exposed front parts (cue fig leaf), the real cause for commotion is actually his butt. It’s so good we need a closer look #bestmuseumbum
The Netherlands’ Freedom Museum even shared a satirical “anti-Hitler Pin Cushion” statuette from the United States that allowed its owners to do some real picky moves towards the Fuhrer’s bottom part.
Curators around the world are sharing their #BestMuseumBum for #CuratorBattle. We offer up a satirical bum: this anti-Hitler Pin Cushion from the United States allows you to stick pins into the Fuhrer’s behind. Proceeds for the sale of the pin cushions went to the US war effort. pic.twitter.com/NTuTPxEFJr— FreedomMuseumNL (@Never1Story) July 14, 2020
Some images of statues with remarkable butts also came from outside gardens and art spaces. And even though the theme of #CuratorBattle has changed several times since it was first introduced in June, it looks like it has remained a most popular one.
Not in a museum, but I give you Francis Derwent Wood’s sculpture of David at Hyde Park Corner for #bestmuseumbum. His back view distracts drivers negotiating a busy traffic light junction and a fast sweeping curve at the bottom of Park Lane. Otherwise known as ‘the ass of death’. pic.twitter.com/42yHNrcXuk— Christopher Taylor 🇪🇺 (@Chris57raker) July 22, 2020
To weigh in on the #BestMuseumBum challenge, here is the commanding behind of Lysistrata Defending the Acropolis, on display at @Tate #AubreyBeardsley exhibition after 27 July. 🎀 pic.twitter.com/f9UDY7PphG— Aubrey Beardsley (@beardsleyism) July 22, 2020
Ok so I’m going with this loveable nonsense 😆 #BestMuseumBum, but with a caveat @YorkArtGallery... These are from outside! #Palermo pic.twitter.com/stETHxSolk— Tony Robert Cochran (@critiquederien) July 22, 2020
Here is the winner...Thats God's Bum... #BestMuseumBum pic.twitter.com/OG0BkNWAfF— Simon Gabriele (@drgabriele_) July 15, 2020
'Finest Fannies' would have been a very different #CuratorBattle here in the UK...— Yorkshire Museum (@YorkshireMuseum) July 21, 2020
But thanks to Artnet for covering #BestMuseumBum 💕👏 https://t.co/qCwLbbhuXJ pic.twitter.com/vPUZR3cJCO
