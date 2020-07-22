Sex Toy Sales Skyrocket in India by 65% Post COVID-19 Lockdown, Report Says

In India, sex toy purchases are trending amid a 65 percent demand hike during the coronavirus pandemic, says a report by ThatsPersonal.com -- 'India Uncovered: Insightful Analysis on sex product trends’.
The states which had the highest appetite for sex products were Maharashtra, followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, reported the Mumbai Mirror.
According to the report, the trends in consumption of adult toys were analysed after studying over 22 million people visiting the website and the sale of 335,000 products sold on the online sex toy store - ThatsPersonal.com.
Bollywood hub Mumbai, followed by Bangalore and New Delhi are among the metro cities that showed an uptick in the purchase of sex toys.
"We find the market rapidly growing as Indians have shed their inhibitions and are open to experiment and try out new products,” said Samir Saraiya, CEO of ThatsPersonal.com.
The world’s biggest adult content website, Pornhub, in April said it recorded a massive 95% jump in web traffic from India during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.
Similar trends were shown by discreet extramarital dating app Gleeden which recently announced a surge in popularity in India, hitting the million subscriber milestone.
