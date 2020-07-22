'Kris Jong-Un': Kanye West Ignites Twitter as He Bashes Wife, Mother-in-Law Online

Kanye's Twitter outburst comes amid reports that he and his wife Kim Kardashian are now living apart, having been "at each other's throats" for months.

American rapper Kanye West has caused quite a stir online after he bashed his mother-in-law Kris Jenner in a series of explosive, now deleted tweets.

In his social media tirade, Kanye went on to dub Kris as "Kris Jong-Un", in an apparent comparison with the North Korean leader, and even proceeded to accuse her and his wife Kim Kardashian of "white supremacy".

I went to bed & woke up to Kanye calling Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un” & white supremacy pic.twitter.com/nr3qg7Xj1H — #Legendary (@MzNikiLz) July 22, 2020

​The rapper, however, deleted the tweets less than an hour after posting them, leaving only the final tweet in which he appears to describe himself as "the future president".

Says the future president — ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020

​Quite a few social media users, however, took note of Kanye's outburst before he managed to take down the tweets in question, with "Kris Jong-Un" soon emerging among the Twitter trends.

These Twitter people are wicked sha.😂 Kris Jong-un trends after Kanye's outburst.



He accused his wife Kim and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of being white supremacists.



He first used the term, Kris Jong-un and this… https://t.co/RpUa6lT68I — CheePowers Blog (@CheePowers) July 22, 2020

Kanye while writing Kris Jong-Un but realizing he’s still angry pic.twitter.com/acJQaC7Eh2 — KTJ+👾... (@KTJ_555) July 22, 2020

when kanye called her “Kris Jong-Un” pic.twitter.com/WgEWukgqoc — cooch (@ieatcoochiee) July 22, 2020

Kanye West really called her Kris Jong-Un? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yVVH1znRqn — Asha Christina (@Ashachristinaa) July 22, 2020

Some also joked about how certain people might react to this development.

kim jong un getting ready to nuke the us after kris jong-un is trending on twitter pic.twitter.com/pJhPO4AyV3 — Isabella (@shutupbitchass_) July 22, 2020

Wendy Williams waking up and seeing all this Kanye, Meek, Kardashian and Kris Jong-Un drama going on#KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/3cPMAFMmsP — 🔥Kelly🔥 (@KCC_0505) July 22, 2020

When you realize if your mother is Kris Jong-Un that means you are Kim Jong-Un. pic.twitter.com/7xPFBQFHqz — ☀️Sun Tzilla🦖 (@SunTzilla) July 22, 2020

Earlier, reports emerged that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, have been "at each other's throats" for months and are now living apart.