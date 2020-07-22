Unreal and Hypnotic: Lightning Looks Incredible from Earth But Looks Even Better From Space - Video

Followers of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Astronaut Bob Behnken are mesmerised by the video of lightning he recently shared from his Twitter handle. But it is not just any lightning, it is a glimpse of lightning caught during a thunderstorm from the space.
In the video, which has garnered 690,000 views, lightning bolts are visible amidst moving clouds.
Lightning from above. The violet fringes are mesmerizing. pic.twitter.com/eLCGMTbfTY— Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) July 21, 2020
Netizens have described the view as unreal, hypnotic and breathtaking.
