Sneezing Babies From its Stomach? What a Seahorse Giving Birth Looks Like - Video

Male seahorses can give birth to thousands of babies at once and a video of one such father is going viral on Twitter. A seahorse, which is in an aquarium, can be seen giving birth to numerous babies in one go from its pouch, which some netizens have compared to sneezing babies from its stomach.
One word this video pic.twitter.com/L2dHm05Cdz— Nature is Lit🔥 (@NaturelsLit) July 21, 2020
Very few baby seahorses survive because they are on their own once out of the pouch. Seahorses do not raise their babies, resulting in the off-spring not getting any protection. The video has already garnered more than 700,000 views.
All comments
Show new comments (0)