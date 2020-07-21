'This Doesn’t Sound Right': Netizens Enraged as Report Accuses Prince Harry of Conflict of Interest

The report was filed by Republic, a British group that campaigns for the abolition of the monarchy in the United Kingdom and wants to transform the country into a republic with an elected head of state. Instead of the Queen, the organization wants to choose a person that will represent the nation independently of UK politicians.

Social media users were left furious after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were reported for conflicts of interest. Campaigners from Republic accused the royal couple of "inappropriate use of charitable funds and lack of independence". The group’s chief executive Graham Smith claims that the Royal Foundation – a charity organization that Harry and Meghan once jointly ran together with Prince William and Kate Middleton – gave 145,000 pounds to the Sussex Royal, a charity organization Prince Harry and Meghan Markle created after they split from Prince William and Kate and another 144,901 pounds to Travalyst, Prince Harry’s non-profit travel organization.

The sum of money sent to the Sussex Royal was then reportedly transferred to Travalyst, which Graham Smith believes is a conflict of interest.

"In both instances, it appears the only rationale for the decision was the personal relationship between two patrons, the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge. Neither patrons are trustees of the Royal Foundation, so there is also a question mark over the independence of the trustees of the Royal Foundation. The Sussex Royal charity has since decided to close, and it is reported that they will transfer all their funds to Travalyst. Again, this appears to be a personal decision by a trustee [the Duke of Sussex] to fund another of his projects, rather than to ensure the funds are being used for the original purposes for which they were donated”, Graham Smith wrote in a statement, which he sent to UK’s Charity Commission.

Prince Harry’s spokesman categorically denied the accusations, which he said were "false" and "salaciously created". The Prince’s legal team said the royal’s charitable work has been "transparent and above board".

"To suggest otherwise is unequivocally wrong and will be acted upon accordingly with the weight of the law", said the Prince’s legal team.

Netizens were left enraged by the news, with many finding the couple to be guilty of corruption.

How in the hell is Harry allowed to use money from a CHARITY to be pumped into his Limited Company?? What the actual hell??



This looks corrupt as F! Taking funds that were meant for charitable purposes and putting into Travalyst???



🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️https://t.co/J4Ca4COfL4 — According2Taz (@superscuba83) July 18, 2020

300k transferred from the Royal Foundation to Travalyst, a Ltd company of which #PrinceHarry owns a 75% share



Something doesn’t sound right about that... https://t.co/MygpO30Kvt — cinderella (@78esmerelda) July 19, 2020

Others blamed Meghan Markle for the alleged conflict of interest.

Am I the only one who thinks everything went Pete Tong once Ms Markle arrived on the scene? American, divorcees who create rifts between brothers have not boded well for the house of Windsor. Know thy history.. — N Vellani (@nothervellani) July 20, 2020

​Many users suggested that if the couple were guilty, the scandal would be hushed up.

Don’t https://t.co/hmDGgRU4C2 will be swept under the carpet like Uncle Andy problems — david candlish (@candlish_david) July 21, 2020

​Still others supported Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and contended that the Republic’s report was just a continuation of the smear campaign against the two.

I wish Prince Harry would show those liars in court their place. — Maiu Eesti (@Estonian01) July 20, 2020