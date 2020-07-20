Former Hijab Pornstar Says She is 'Scared' Fighting 'Smear Campaign' Against Adult Film Company

The 27-year-old woman, who was once one of the most popular porn stars, has recently revealed how she was tricked by a porn company to participate in a photoshoot with a photographer that reportedly worked for famous fashion magazine Vogue.

Former pornstar Mia Khalifa opened up about her fight against the adult company she worked for in a video she posted on social media. The young woman said the smear campaign launched by BangBros company was terrifying and that she was "really scared" of slipping up and saying something wrong because the company was acting “dirty”.

Honesty > Trump administration style “facts” pic.twitter.com/B0kBM4vAC0 — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) July 17, 2020

​Her statement comes following a cease and desist letter BangBros sent to Khalifa at the end of June accusing her of making defamatory statements. The former adult actress previously claimed that the company has been promoting her old videos as if they were newly-made.

"I just want Bangbros to stop actively putting me in harm’s way by promoting my 6-year-old videos like they’re new, making millions of people think I’m still active, The death threats are emotionally crippling. I haven’t felt safe even going to the grocery store alone in years", Khalifa wrote on her social media.

The young woman also claimed that the company tricked her into participating in a photoshoot with a photographer who reportedly worked for Vogue. Khalifa claims she received no money for the photoshoot and was tricked by the company into selling her domain on an adult film website for a dollar.

Bangbros has addressed previous claims made by Khalifa that she worked in the porn industry for only three months and earned just $12,000. In a statement, the company alleges that Khalifa worked for three years as an adult film actress (from mid-late 2014 through July 2017) and earned $178,000 from the company and its affiliates.