Why So Serious, 2020? Twitter 'Mistook' Zuckerberg For The Joker in Vacation Photo

Mark Zuckerberg, a co-founder and current CEO of Facebook and one of richest people on the planet, seems to worry too much about excessive sunbathing and its possible outcomes and appears to use too much sunscreen. Did you ever think you would see Zuckerberg surfing looking like The Joker? 2020 got this for you.

A photograph of Mark Zuckerberg reportedly surfing in Hawaii with a full white mask of sunscreen on his face went viral on Twitter, causing twitterati to draw parallels. Sometimes they were disturbing - like the one with The Joker, an iconic DC villain famous for being fun in a very creepy way. And sometimes they were relatable, even though not many people can go relax on the beach with sunscreen this year.

The picture seems to have the potential to produce memes, showing Zuckerberg in a hoodie, standing on a surf board and apparently very cautions about sunburn. With that amount of sunscreen, it is unlikely he will be affected.

Nothing can surprise me in 2020 pic.twitter.com/Y2HfTmc4yc — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) July 19, 2020

​Some users felt for him, apparently being as worried about extra UV radiation as the Facebook CEO is. However, that seemed to be "the nicest thing" one could say about him.

“I totally understand using that much sunscreen.” - the nicest thing I have to say about Marc Zuckerberg — Rebecca Metz (@TheRebeccaMetz) July 19, 2020

​Others implied that Zuckerberg should pay that much attention to data protection for Facebook users.

That generous layer of sunscreen is protecting his face more than $FB protects users data 🙃 — Captain Solutions (@CaptSolutions) July 19, 2020

For a guy constantly under fire for security issues, Mark Zuckerberg really steps up the protection when it comes to UV rays! — Nathan Carr (@nathancarronair) July 20, 2020

​​And some went straight to making parallels.

first steps towards being the Joker — Martinjbas (@martin_2k7) July 19, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg giving me Cam from Modern Family vacation vibes pic.twitter.com/S52BCFoMme — Wash your hands and don't touch your face. (@MarcInTheCity) July 19, 2020

The Mark Who Laughs (and surfs) Mark Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/iCoVHHgqao — BeauJest 🌊 🇺🇸 (@BeauJest1) July 20, 2020

