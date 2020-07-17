Indian Man Obsessed With Gold Flaunts Extravagant $4,600 Mask - Video

A man from Cuttack, in the Indian state of Odisha, has treated himself to a mask made of gold worth $4,670 (INR. 350,000).
Alok Mohanty is a businessman by profession. He admits to having been obsessed with gold ornaments since childhood, which is why he got a custom made N-95 mask with gold filigree work it. The unique mask, made using 90-100 grams of gold, took 22 days to be prepared.
Odisha Man Gets Gold Mask Worth Rs 3.50 Lakh.— SUDAM BHUIN (ମାଟିର ମଣିଷ) (@SudamBhadrak) July 16, 2020
କଟକରେ ସୁନାର ମାକ୍ସ କୁ ନେଇ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚା। କେସରପୁର ଅଂଚଳର ବ୍ୟବସାୟୀ ଆଲୋକ ମହାନ୍ତି ସୁନା ମାକ୍ସ ତିଆରି କରି ପିନ୍ଧିଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜିକୁ 20 ବର୍ଷ ହେବ ସେ ସୁନାର ଜିନିଷ ତିଆରି କରି ପିନ୍ଧି ଆସୁଛନ୍ତି । #GoldMask #Cuttack #Odisha #COVID19 #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/XyFcfOorjK
Odisha: A businessman in Cuttack says he got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 3.5 lakh. He says, "People call me gold man because of my love for gold and I am wearing gold from past 40 years. After I saw a man in Mumbai making gold masks, I decided to get one for myself too." pic.twitter.com/Q7BfsxiDbH— Journalist Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 17, 2020
Mohanty took cue from Pune-based man Shankar Kurade, who had turned heads after wearing a solid gold face mask worth nearly $4,000 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Shankar Kurade, a resident of India’s Maharashtra state has turned heads after wearing a solid gold face mask worth nearly $4,000 amid the ongoing #COVID19 pandemic. He tells Sputnik that he still has to observe social distancing guidelines though #India pic.twitter.com/9z90hsRSgm— Sputnik Insight (@Sputnik_Insight) July 4, 2020
In Surat, a city known as India’s diamond hub, merchants are offering diamond-studded face masks, priced between $1,329 and $5,319 (INR 100,000 to 400,000) to lure couples looking to tie the nuptial knot.
Gujarat: A jewellery shop in Surat is selling diamond-studded masks ranging between 1.5 lakhs to 4 lakhs. Owner of the shop says, "As lockdown was lifted, a customer who had a wedding at his home came to our shop & demanded unique masks for bride & groom. pic.twitter.com/vuVPYJMlbN— AthibAn Tv (@AthibAntv) July 11, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)