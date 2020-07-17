Republican PAC Finds New 'Electorate' For Joe Biden - It's Puppies!

In the presidential race, every vote can be decisive, so contestants must try really hard to identify their electorate and please it. But sometimes you don't have to look that far. How about the most adorable electorate ever - doggos? Who's a good voter?

The Lincoln Project, a Republican political action committee notorious for its pointed criticism of US President Donald Trump, launched a hashtag #Dogs4Biden, which immediately topped world trends on Twitter and introduced some fresh "electorate" for Democratic presumptive nominee Joe Biden.

Despite the new "voters" flocking to Twitter threads, one would question how and why this happened - what's up with the dogs and how come they will all necessarily vote for Biden? Chip Franklin, an American talk show host, took part in a #Dogs4Biden flashmob and offered a theory explaining that - it turns out that Trump is not a pet person, and every time he mentions a dog, it is "to put people down".

Despite we might never know the true reason behind dogs' voting preferences, netizens shared pics of their pets with a hashtag, where a wide range of adorable good boys appear to stand with Joe Biden.

#Dogs4Biden Drummer and Archie are all in for Biden pic.twitter.com/EabpG35YOR — Wynne McCormick (@wynne_mccormick) July 16, 2020

​​Some users went further to make agitation posters and slogans. Yes, with dogs.

#Dogs4Biden - they have better morals than every Trumper I’ve met. pic.twitter.com/K1pihkOZq7 — Teresa Smith (@VoteBlueUS) July 16, 2020

Lola doesn't bite unless it's Trump. Lola is for Biden. Be like Lola... well except for the wall leaning thing, that's kinda weird. #Dogs4Biden pic.twitter.com/naO57dGmyl — Right Matters (@pliv) July 16, 2020

​In this world of dog politics, it is surprising that someone remembers that dogs, actually, cannot vote.

Just because she looks like a dog my little Princess Leia can’t vote. If she could, it would be Biden all the way. #dogs4biden pic.twitter.com/HU7umumHT9 — Bean Counter Ninja (@ninja_counter) July 16, 2020

This guys too young to vote and also a dog but if he were able to legally vote he would be ecstatic to vote for Biden!! #dogs4biden pic.twitter.com/hPmybPvBZH — yobroski knowski BLM (@yooobroski) July 16, 2020

​

However, if you thought this could not go any further, you were wrong, as Twitter proudly introduced "Democats 2020".

Hold on cowboy, us cats want to be a part of this too! #Cats4Biden #Dogs4Biden pic.twitter.com/Ku6sjDnEoJ — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) July 16, 2020

I wish my dog was still alive. 😓

But I have a kitty! Peanut for Biden! 🇺🇸 That way she doesn't need to hear mommy scream at the news anymore! ❤ 😂 pic.twitter.com/TlM2HJonbz — Paige Szczypien (@PaigeSzczypien) July 16, 2020

The US presidential election is scheduled for 3 November, and will involve human voters, despite the wave of a fresh animal electorate. The presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, will face incumbent President Donald Trump in the race for the Oval Office.