Videos: YouTuber Jake Paul Under Fire After Hosting Party Amid US COVID-19 Spike

YouTube star Jake Paul, 23, drew the ire of the mayor of Calabasas, California, after throwing a large party at his home in the city on Saturday despite surging COVID-19 cases in the state.

Videos of the party shared on social media show throngs of people socializing indoors and outdoors without social distancing or wearing masks.

​​​"I was very upset that somebody would hold such an outrageous gathering in our community," Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub told ABC News Thursday. "We're trying to do everything we can to get our numbers down and keep our community safe, and something like this just does the opposite.”

Weintraub said she heard about the party from many residents who were complaining about “tons of people walking on the street unmasked and then gathering.”

"They’re having this large party, no social distancing, no masks, it’s just a big huge disregard for everything that everybody is trying to do to get things back to functioning. It’s really just a party acting like COVID does not exist, it’s acting that businesses aren’t closed ... We all have to do our part,” Weintraub told People.

Paul has not commented on the situation, except to retweet a video of his party shared by another user with the caption “f**k you, @jakepaul.”

Weintraub also told ABC that the city is evaluating “all of our options” for potential penalties against Paul for throwing the party, but she noted that she cannot provide any details on that matter yet.

She also noted that starting Wednesday, the city of Calabasas implemented a $100 fine for not wearing a mask.

This is not the first time Paul has been at the center of controversy.

In June, the YouTuber was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly after being caught on camera at a Scottsdale, Arizona, mall which a crowd was looting.

"Our investigation has revealed that Paul was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by the police," the Scottsdale Police Department said in a statement at the time.

However, Paul has denied the allegations that he participated in looting or destruction of property.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday the closing of all indoor operations across all counties in multiple sectors as COVID-19 cases in the state surge. There have been almost 360,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed in California.