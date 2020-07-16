'Did He Wear a Bikini?' Twitter Checks Out Fauci Delivering Looks for InStyle (Before FLOTUS!)

Dr Anthony Fauci, a prominent member of White House's coronavirus task force and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is known to sporadically oppose assertions made by US President Donald Trump concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. As of today, however, he might now also be recognized as a supermodel!

Since it is not very often that one can see doctors and scientists on the cover of fashion magazines, it was a surprise for netizens to spot Dr Anthony Fauci landing an interview and a photoshoot for InStyle magazine. Being a coronavirus task force member and America's top health expert on the current pandemic, he appeared on the magazine's cover even before the first lady of the United States, Melania Trump.

"Superhero for some, supermodel for others", some users said, as some genuinely fangirled over the new InStyle cover featuring Fauci delivering a look behind a swimming pool.

In his interview for the piece, Fauci called himself "pretty effective" and "energetic".

“Right now, with all due modesty, I think I’m pretty effective. I certainly am energetic. And I think everybody thinks I’m doing more than an outstanding job", he said.

A special digital cover: Dr. Anthony Fauci and his wife, bioethicist Dr. Christine Grady spoke to @NorahODonnell about the battle against COVID-19, Fauci's contentious relationship with the White House and how he's staying sane (pro-tip: he power walks). https://t.co/CSM3KjFk3X pic.twitter.com/aNJno1CUkC — InStyle (@InStyle) July 16, 2020

​The cover appeared to only be digital, and some users craved a print copy while confessing love for the now-fashionable doctor.

Is there a print copy? I need a poster of Dr Fauci for my office. — cathleen jordan🍴 (@jordan_cathleen) July 16, 2020

Literally fangiring so hard right now! I screamed when I saw this photoshoot. I love Dr. Fauci so much — ४⍟Oliviaϟ⎊|Fauci Fan💙💜💕 (@BeanieJedi33) July 16, 2020

​Some wondered whether Fauci has gone further in his accidental modelling career.

Did he wear a bikini 👙?



Dr. Fauci Lands InStyle Magazine Shoot Before First Lady Melania Trump https://t.co/1QxoQWKwIn — Make L.A Great Again 🇺🇸 (@GuiltyHonkey) July 16, 2020

​Others suggested that Time magazine should name the unflappable doctor as its Person of the Year.

Wait till fauci is Time Person of the Year! — S. Jain (@midshine) July 16, 2020

​​Some netizens suggested that US Trump might not like Fauci's appearance in InStyle and recalled that the first lady has avoided magazine covers.

Oh, Fauci knows how to fight dirty!



trump's gonna HATE this!



And he's looking so cool like ice wouldn't melt in his mouth!



GO FAUCI! — Susan Richards (@HedyLamarr228) July 16, 2020

Omgggg!!! Trump is going to lose it!! Dr. Fauci looking so calm, cool and collected!! Hard to believe the man is 79 years old!! 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/V7VvCZq9lg — Carla (@VIVASCIOUS341) July 16, 2020

Our First Lady has not been on one cover in 3 1/2 years? — Tate Casey (@TateCasey4) July 16, 2020

​Some visualized how it could be.

​However, not everyone on Twitter were members of the Fauci fanclub, with some slamming him for not wearing a mask for the photoshoot and accepting the role of supermodel when he is expected, in their eyes, to be a "scientist in the middle of pandemic".

What a dumb statement. Dr. Fauci is supposed to be a scientist in the middle of a pandemic. A scientist posing for fashion magazine? Melina was a model & isn't a scientist. How dumb are the folks that work here? — robert krawczyk (@cabbobby) July 16, 2020

Wheres his mask that he said is sooo important? 🙄 — Jean B. (@JeanB19580597) July 16, 2020

@PressSec @realDonaldTrump @HHSGov @kayleighmcenany @DanScavino What is this? This is completely inappropriate to do a photo shoot in a pandemic! Americans have been fed conflicting information by Fauci, constantly, but he has time for photo shoots? This is an embarrassment! — MMTCHICK (@Mrsmmtbeauty) July 16, 2020

Honestly, can anyone even afford to buy the items your publication recommends after Dr. Fauci’s whack advice ruined the economy? — RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) July 16, 2020

​Earlier, Fauci clarified that his comment of not wearing masks, which he explained in the interview as an urge to "save the masks for the people who need them most", referred to medical personnel on the frontlines, as, according to him, the task force was told that "we have a serious problem with the lack of PPEs and masks for the health providers".