Jurgen Klopp Wades Into Meme Territory Amid Liverpool FC's Defeat

It appears that Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool Football Club, has given rise to a fresh wave of memes thanks to his reaction during the recent match between his team and Arsenal.
As Liverpool ended up being defeated by 2 goals to 1, images of Klopp with his mouth agape, staring into the distance, spread across social media, with Goal remarking how he "cannot believe what he's seeing from his players today".
Many social media users went on to poke fun of Klopp's facial expression.
Jurgen Klopp cannot believe what he's seeing from his players today 😱#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/ZXu0aTqRCP— Goal (@goal) July 15, 2020
Klopp seeing his side concede a second to Arsenal #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/0ueiDSDbVk— Laurie (@StretfordEnd17) July 15, 2020
Jurgen wondering what the heck is going on at half time #ARSLIV #Klopp pic.twitter.com/2kcsQNpndq— Sara 🐝⌬ (@sara_ycho) July 15, 2020
Jürgen Klopp's reaction to Arsenal's second goal #ARSLIVpic.twitter.com/mfNTYS7GXU— Betway Nigeria (@BetwayNigeria) July 15, 2020
Literally Klopp reaction all through the match😂😂#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/BvpuM2PKzz— The realist✌ (@abdoullaahi19) July 15, 2020
Some joked about how Klopp might react during an interview.
Klopp when he's gonna get interviewed: "We are not focused on getting the points record" #ARSLIV P pic.twitter.com/p3S7vXHxLs— Arman (@notarmankhan) July 15, 2020
And there were also those who speculated what might've been happening behind the scenes during the match.
Jurgen Klopp in the back at full time:#ARSLIV | #LFC pic.twitter.com/C2VEFrhCpV— 𝕄𝕊ℝ (@MilitantMSR) July 15, 2020
While professional football in the UK was suspended in March amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League resumed its matches last month, but with the games being played behind closed doors, and no fans allowed in stadiums.
